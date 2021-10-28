Featured Amber Portwood’s Ex, Andrew, Blasts Her For Abusing Meth And Doing Drugs While Pregnant & Demands A Hair Follicle Test! By

Amber Portwood’s ex, Andrew Glennon, has alleged that the “Teen Mom OG” star uses meth and did drugs during her pregnancy with their son, James. Amber and Andrew have been in a bitter custody war since they split, in 2019. Andrew is demanding that Amber undergo a hair follicle drug test after he supposedly observed “paranoid” behavior during a recent custody discussion, per a report by The Sun.

Andrew alleged in court documents that the MTV personality has a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein.” Amber denied the accusation in her response.

Andrew claimed that Amber was “acting erratically, speaking frantically, and appeared completely paranoid and disheveled” during an exchange about parenting, on October 16.

Legal documents allege that “[Amber] went so far as to allege that two nearby vehicles were ‘staking her out’ and waved down Petitioner/Father as he was leaving with the minor child to ask him to tell the individuals in the nearby vehicles to ‘stop’ staking her out.”

Andrew alleged that he had “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs previously, specifically methamphetamine.” He noted that the behavior he observed on October 16 was “substantially similar to that which he has previously witnessed.”

“Furthermore, Respondent/Mother recently posted a video on Instagram in which her pupils were very dilated to the point that public commenters were noticing,” the docs read.

He is demanding that the reality star “immediately submit to a hair follicle drug screen.”

Amber responded days later, denying her ex’s allegations.

“Mother has exercised her parenting time with the parties’ child without any incidents regarding any type of substance abuse,” her response stated.

Amber clarified that she is required to submit to random monthly drug screens because she remains on probation from her 2019 domestic violence arrest. The mom of two added that she had “never failed a drug screen.”

“Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father’s Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same,” Amber’s statement continued.

“Mother further states that Father’s Motion is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint Mother in a negative light. Mother verifies that she has not used any substance, except for prescription medication taken within the therapeutic limits.”

The MTV mom is asking the court to deny Andrew’s request or require both parties to undergo testing, at her ex’s expense.

Andrew has had primary physical custody of the child since Amber’s domestic violence arrest. The pair share joint legal custody, which allows Amber three unsupervised visits a week with her three-year-old son.

Andrew recently implied that someone hit James on his Instagram Story.

“You hit your baby boy?… Really?!” he wrote.

Amber fired back by filing a request that Andrew be held in contempt of court. She claimed his statements “directly violate the provisions of the Mediated Agreement adopted on October 23, 2019 and the provisions of the Indiana Parenting Time Guidelines,” and alleged that his comments were “false and defamatory” and designed to “harm Mother and her reputation.”

Amber is also mom to daughter Leah, 12, with ex, Gary Shirley.

“Teen Mom OG” airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm, ET, on MTV.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips