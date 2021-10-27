Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams Gets Into Brawl As Her Family Disapproves Of Her Shocking Engagement To Simon Guobadia In ‘Family Matters’ First Look! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Porsha Williams’ new spinoff show, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters” premieres on November 28, and will feature her family taking the reality star to task over her sudden engagement to Simon Guobadia.

The new limited series will feature Porsha’s extended family and their outspoken opinions about the RHOA alum’s personal life. Bravo described the banter as family members chiming in with “unfiltered opinions” which cause “tensions” to rise.

Bravo released a sneak peek on Monday, which reveals Porsha sharing about her romance with Simon and how she plans to land as a “fourth wife.”

“Oh, my Lord,” a family member says.

“I want to know why Simon‘s three previous marriages did not work,” another relative states.

”I had to find out about Simon on TV,” another quips.

Porsha admits that the “optics” surrounding her engagement “don’t look great.”

“People don’t have all the facts,” she says.

Fans know that Porsha and Simon’s romance had a bumpy beginning. The Bravo star received lots of online backlash after dropping the engagement news, with many fans speculating that the relationship broke up Simon and RHOA newbie, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn revealed that the ex-couple was ending their marriage in April, and Porsha announced her engagement to Simon only a few weeks later.

Porsha’s sister plans a fun-filled vacation to Mexico in hopes of squashing the family drama, but Porsha’s mom isn’t so sure that all will be peaceful.

“This trip can be the best thing for our entire family,” Diane says. “Or, it can be a complete fiasco.”

One family member wonders if Porsha is truly over her relationship with ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley. Porsha and Dennis split in 2019 and share a young daughter. Simon states that he plans to “stand my ground” and not allow another man to “speak over him,” in the teaser.

Simon orders an unnamed individual to “stay the f— out of our business,” in one snippet of the trailer. A family brawl breaks out in the next scene.

Bravo announced that fans can expect to see “Dennis and her [Porsha’s] new fiancé, Simon, work through the evolving dynamics of co-parenting, love and most importantly, family.”

Get a first look below!

Porsha announced that she would be leaving RHOA only days after Cynthia Bailey confirmed that she would not be returning to the Bravo series.

Porsha described her decade-long run on the show as “10 life-changing, gratifying, incredible years” in a released statement.

“It is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning,” the 40-year-old Georgia peach wrote.

“This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one,” Porsha said.

“Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya!” the reality vet added.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters” premieres on November 28 at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips