Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jen Shah And Porn Star, Alexis Monroe, Feel Each Other Up During Strip Club Gig!

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah, was snapped Friday night getting cozy with adult film star, Alexis Monroe, at New York City strip club, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club New York.

Shah, 38, and her crew were whisked to a VIP section when they arrived at the club for a hosting commitment. The group enjoyed Don Julio and Veuve Clicquot champagne before Monroe got handsy with Shah after joining the Bravo star in the VIP section. The adult film actress invited Shah onstage for a raunchy lap dance, and customers cheered and tossed cash at the duo throughout the show. Shah later spun around a stripper pole, showing off her cleavage in a low-cut black dress and swinging a high ponytail. Shah and her friends were seen leaving the strip joint just after 3 am.

“Shah was eager to host an event with us the moment we approached her team,” a representative for the venue wrote in a press statement.

The Utah “Housewife” also received a “large sum [of money] in exchange for her appearance, most likely enough to put a dent in her legal bills.”

Fans know that the reality star was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a telemarketing operation. The reality star was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty in April. Shah is one of six suspects, one of which is her assistant, Stuart Smith. They are set to stand trial in March 2022.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote in a statement at the time of the Bravo personality’s arrest.

Shah asked the court to dismiss all charges and to suppress her post-arrest statements and information connected to evidence seized in warrants, in August. All motions were denied in court.

Southern District of New York U.S. District Judge, Sidney H. Stein, wrote that the case involved alleged “extensive, long-running telemarketing fraud conspiracy that sold millions of dollars of essentially nonexistent services and products to elderly, unsophisticated consumers” and that Shah’s motion to dismiss didn’t stand up to “even cursory scrutiny.” Shah was arguing that there was no proof that she “joined the conspiracy willfully and with the specific intent to defraud” anyone.

Bravo released preview footage captured on the day of Shah’s arrest, ahead of Season 2.

Shah is seen receiving a phone call during a girls’ trip, which prompts the reality star to cut and run. The cast eventually learns that Shah is wanted by the feds for her alleged connection to a money-laundering operation.

Shah tells Heather Gay that she has “some bad news,” before helicopters begin buzzing overhead, causing the Bravo stars to wonder what exactly is about to unfold.

An officer reveals that he has a search warrant for the Bravo star, as Whitney Rose pulls up a scandalous article about her castmate.

“Oh my gosh! ‘Real Housewives Star Charged in Massive Money Laundering Scheme,’” she reads. “I have the f-cking chills. Her and Stu were charged for stealing people’s money, fraud.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.