Teresa Giudice Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Luis Ruelas In Greece: ‘It Was Absolutely Exquisite’!

Teresa Giudice is engaged. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said “yes” after dating Luis “Louie” Ruelas for just over a year. Luis popped the question at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, on Tuesday. Teresa’s gal pal and former RHONJ co-star, Dina Manzo, and her husband, Dave Cantin, both witnessed the proposal, which involved sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source told PEOPLE. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

The group dined on lobster, sea bass and lamb chops at the resort’s restaurant, Nama, celebrating the engagement until 5 am.

Teresa, 49, and Luis went Instagram official with their romance in December, 2020, about three months after the Bravo star and her ex, Joe Giudice finalized their divorce.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” Teresa captioned the cozy couple snap.

Teresa stayed tight-lipped about her budding romance during the most recent season of RHONJ, but did speak about the pair’s first meeting, which occurred while they were both vacationing at the Jersey Shore. Luis made his first appearance on the show during the Season 11 finale, which aired in May.

“I absolutely did not expect to meet you, and I really thought I’d probably be alone for like, the next 10 years,” Luis said, during a filmed dinner date. “You’re literally like, a dream come true.”

“I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it’s so crazy because I don’t know what the future holds, but this is the best I’ve felt in a really long time,” Teresa revealed in a confessional spot.

Teresa gushed over her future groom in May, while celebrating her 49th birthday.

“My Birthday Wish from last year came true.I Love You @louiearuelas ❤️ #lovelovelove #best birthday cake #birthdaywish #taurus #earlybirthdaycelebration #may 🎂 🍍,” Teresa captioned the IG snap.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary the same month.

“A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving,” Teresa captioned an IG post.

“You take great care and consideration in everything you do,” she continued. “You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows.”

The duo purchased a $3.4 million mansion together in February, as a reported investment property. Teresa and Luis began moving their belongings into the Montville, NJ residence earlier this month. The house sits only three properties down from the Bravo featured home the reality star shared with her ex.

Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, met Luis for the first time during a group vacation in the Bahamas. Teresa and Joe share four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Luis is dad to sons, Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

