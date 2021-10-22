Real Housewives of New York RHONY: Ramona, Luann, And Leah Made A Pact To Leave Housewives Book Party ‘As Soon As’ Eboni Arrived! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of New York stars, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Leah McSweeney have been at odds with Eboni K. Williams, after a disastrous Season 13 left the Bravo show hanging by a thread. The trio made a pact to head for the door upon Eboni’s arrival at Tuesday’s “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” book party, according to a Page Six report.

“Luann, Leah, and Ramona had a pact [that] as soon as Eboni showed up, they would leave,” the outlet’s source said about the event celebrating Dave Quinn’s book. “When Eboni entered from the right, they all were on the left and exited.”

“They fled as soon as she walked in,” the tipster added.

The cast reportedly blames Eboni for the show’s ratings nosedive, as do many viewers. The Bravo rookie was apparently unfazed by her cast mates’ unified walk-out.

“Eboni was amazing,” the party snitch dished. “She finally met Dorinda [Medley] in real life and danced the night away.”

“The infighting in ‘New York’ is still happening,” the insider added. “They just hate her because they ain’t her.”

Eboni’s rep confirmed that she “had a blast” at the book bash.

Fans know that Eboni, the cast’s first black cast member, has been widely criticized for using her time in the Bravo spotlight to preach her views on social justice issues.

Eboni recently spoke out about being blamed for the lackluster season during an appearance on “The Take On with Amir Yassi” podcast.

“And the difference is the reason why I was I think I was blamed for it chiefly, and in fairness, I think there was other cast members that also took some blame,” the Bravo star said. “But I do think that the blame I got was primarily because I’m the newest. And I get that. I don’t take that personally. I’m the one that the longtime RHONY viewers and fans are in the least relationship with.”

“Meaning for whatever you think of how she behaved this season if you are a 13-year long relationship with Ramona Singer, that means something!” she declared. “If you’re a 13-year long relationship with Luann de Lesseps. That means something! Same with Sonja [Morgan]. You know, so I think it was very easy for people to say this season is lacking, which I totally agree with, by the way. In one argument, it was lacking in that it was lacking in New York City. It was lacking the freedom of movement to really film the show is as it has been done for years.”

Eboni has also pointed out that the race-related discussions wouldn’t have been necessary if her co-stars hadn’t exhibited micro-aggressions while filming the season.

Page Six reported in August that Ramona and Eboni were spotted having a fun dinner on July 27, at Avra Madison near Central Park, in a seeming effort to rescue the spiraling franchise.

“The drama or so-called rift is in a much better place,” a production insider told Page Six, at the time.

Bravo axed filming the RHONY Season 13 reunion series in September, citing “scheduling challenges.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips