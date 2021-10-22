Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes ‘Tried To Choke’ Kim Zolciak In A Target Parking Lot During An Explosive, Off-Camera Fight! By

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak allegedly came to blows during Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta — but Bravo cameras missed the action.

The reality stars allegedly got into an argument that quickly escalated into a physical altercation, according to the new “Housewives” tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.”

Bravo cameras “missed the whole thing” according to producer, Carlos King.

“The arguments between Kim and NeNe were always next level. All season 2, they went back and forth, fighting and making up,” King said. “Then there was an incident that happened off-camera where NeNe allegedly tried to choke Kim in a Target parking lot.”

While NeNe, 53, and Kim, 43, declined to be interviewed for the book, RHOA alum, Shereé Whitfield, spoke out about witnessing the entire spectacle.

“They were at Atlantic Station. Kim and NeNe were waiting to film a scene shopping at a boutique,” Shereé recalled. “But NeNe was upset because Kim had supposedly been talking about her behind her back at the A-List Awards.”

Shereé explained that NeNe approached Kim to confront her about the alleged chatter, before lashing out.

“They started arguing and NeNe went for Kim‘s neck and was choking her,” Shereé claimed. “She lunged at her twice. Kim ended up calling the police but dropped the charges. The cameras were inside the store, so they missed the whole thing.”

“As soon as you’re not getting along with NeNe, she has no need for you,” Shereé noted. “She throws you out.”



NeNe has been blasted for her runaway ego, but according to longtime cast member, Cynthia Bailey, Kim was held to different “standards,” as the only white woman on the cast.

“Kim can be disrespectful as hell, that’s for sure,” Cynthia commented in the book. “And we all felt that because she was white, she wasn’t held to the same standards as we were.”

Cynthia, 54, claimed that Kim had a reputation for rebelling against rules set by producers and often refused to film. The Bravo vet alleged that Kim used her growing family as an excuse to not show up.

“For me — I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what color you are, I don’t care how many kids you got — when it’s time to come to work, bring your a– to work,” Cynthia declared.

“Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” is available now.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips