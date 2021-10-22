Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump Claps Back At ‘RHOBH’ Producer For ‘Puppygate’ Scandal & Lisa Rinna Admits To Scheming With LVP In Munchausen Plot Against Yolanda Hadid! By

Lisa Vanderpump is pushing back against a producer who claimed that she was the person who leaked the story about Dorit Kemsley’s botched dog adoption to a tabloid, during Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Chris Cullen alleged that Lisa was behind the “Puppygate” leak in tell-all “Housewives” book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé, and Lisa took to Twitter on Wednesday to fire back.

Lisa retweeted a post that read—“If the former editor of Radar Online at the time (Alexis Tereszcuk) confirmed LVP didn’t leak the story, what more proof do people want?” the tweet asked. “She didn’t have to deny or confirm. She didn’t have to say anything at all. The fact she tweeted speaks volumes.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” restauranteur shared another tweet from a fan who noted that Cullen had skin in the game.

“More bull [sh-t] coming from the RHOBH franchise, like today a producer who is writing a book said LVP was the [one] who leaked ‘puppy gate’ to [Radar Online] even though Radar has always said it wasn’t LVP, who would you believe? Not the [one] pushing a book that’s for sure,” the tweet stated.

Another fan asked Radar Online’s former editor to clear up the controversy.

“Could you please reconfirm [Lisa Vanderpump] did not leak the story. It’s now come back up again and LVP is still getting blamed. Or at least tell us who so they can lay off LVP. Initial could work ha,” the person said.

“Yes pleeease do….tell us …who did it! Don’t hold back,” Lisa chimed in.

Lisa offered an amused “lol” when another viewer suggested that the reignited rumor was being used to boost ratings for the currently airing RHOBH season.

“[RHOBH] still need [Lisa Vanderpump] to stay relevant. Otherwise nobody would watch it [to be honest]. That’s why they keep inventing stories about queen LVP,” the fan wrote.

Lisa shared another tweet that alleged that Cullen was close with Kyle and Lisa Rinna, and the individual responsible for pushing Rinna to take aim at Denise Richards, during Season 10.

“Look at the source: Chris Cullen. The same Chris Cullen who is BFF’s with Rinna [and] Kyle,” the shared tweet claimed. “The same producer that encouraged Rinna to go after Denise [and] whom Denise was talking to during the infamous scene. Denise was set up, so perhaps Lisa was, too?”

Lisa also shared a tweet from a fan account that read—”Again… Chris Cullen knows nothing… @Radar_Online boss Dylan Howard said,

‘I can say unequivocally that @LisaVanderpump has never been an anonymous source to the site — although I for one wish that she was! She’d be as rich with information as she is rich in real-life!’”

Rinna dissed Lisa on her Instagram Story as the person who plotted the Munchausen narrative against Yolanda Hadid, during Season 6. Yolanda was accused of exaggerating the symptoms of her Lyme disease for attention, evolving a storyline that suggested that the former model might be faking her illness.

“And it also comes out in the book that [Lisa Vanderpump] masterminded the whole [Yolanda Hadid] situation and how I took the bait. She caused it all. I will be forever sorry for this moment,” Rinna wrote in her first share.

“Yolanda did not deserve that and I feel great shame to this day about it,” Rinna admitted in her second post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

