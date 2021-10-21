Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Alum, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Debuts New Girlfriend! By

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has a new love in her life. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who recently relocated to New York City, revealed her new romance with New Jersey hairstylist, Jamie Parton, at a book launch party celebrating Dave Quinn’s new “Housewives” tell-all, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It,” on Tuesday night.

A source told E! that the pair connected after Braunwyn commented on Jamie’s Instagram post spotlighting National Coming Out Day, on October 11.

“Thank you for making the world (especially mine) a little brighter,” Braunwyn wrote, punctuating her sentence with red lips and rainbow emojis.

Jamie wrote back—“Always.”

Braunwyn told the outlet last month that she and former girlfriend, Fernanda Rocha, were still a couple, but taking time apart.

“Fernanda and I are still good, we’re still together, but we’re both doing our own thing,” Braunwyn explained on Sept. 10. “She’s been in California, I’ve been in Hawaii. I think we’ll always be friends but geographically it’s been a little hard to spend time together.”

Braunwyn’s husband, Sean Burke, was supportive of Braunwyn’s move to the east coast.

“He thinks it’s a good choice,” Braunwyn shared. “He knows this has always been a dream of mine, and he kind of sees some of the things that are happening. He’s like, ‘I support you. The kids are going to be OK.’ And I’ll fly back and forth.”

Braunwyn landed on Bravo’s chopping block in June, amid a RHOC cast shakeup.

“I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show—the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV,” Braunwyn wrote in a statement. “That’s something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise’s history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month.”

As reported in July—Bravo signed on women connected to Braunwyn only days after cutting ties with the controversial mom of seven.

A popular Housewives fan account leaked that Noella Bergener, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, and Nicole James will round out the Season 16 cast alongside returning cast members, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, and comeback veteran, Heather Dubrow.

Dr. Jen Armstrong, a friend of Braunwyn’s, lives in Newport Beach with her husband, Ryne, and the couple’s three children.

Braunwyn used to be close to Noella Bergener, as revealed on both of their social media accounts. The former besties posted about each other for months, but their friendship appeared to cool earlier this year, as Noella’s last mention alongside Braunwyn was posted in May.

Nicole James is reportedly not connected to Braunwyn but is followed by Heather Dubrow on Instagram.

