Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Says She Had No Control Over Her Own Money & 'Every Dime She Earned' Went To Tom Girardi Or His Law Firm!

Erika Jayne continues to plead ignorance amid her legal woes. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is blaming her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, claiming his firm managed her finances during their two-decade marriage. The Bravo star has been accused of staging a “sham divorce” in order to hide assets, amid a lawsuit accusing the couple of embezzling funds owed to families of the victims of a 2018 plane crash.

Tom reportedly funneled $20 million from his defunct firm, Girardi Keese, into one of Erika’s businesses, EJ Global. Erika has been accused of having knowledge of her soon-to-be ex’s shady financial maneuvers.

In August, court docs accused the reality star of being fully aware that her lavish lifestyle was being supported by funds transferred from her estranged husband’s law firm, Girardi Keese. The trustee overseeing the case cites a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in the legal documents.

“Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi’s firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, ‘It is expensive to be me,’” the document states. “The glam cannot be supported by a sham.”

The filings list several of Erika‘s alleged expenses during the marriage, including $14 million in American Express charges. Funds were used to pay Erika’s “glam squad” and professional dancers, and to purchase clothes, bags, shoes, and jewelry.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by Girardi Keese funds.

Ronald Richards, the lawyer hired by the trustee overseeing Tom’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case noted that “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [Erika] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate.”

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the documents state. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer was accused of attempting to “create a distinction between handling her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” in the documents. The lawyer added that “the distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration, is meritless.”

Erika is still insisting that she had no clue about Tom’s shady business practices, and is claiming that all of her earnings went straight to him or his law firm, per a new report by TMZ. Erika supposedly believed that Tom would manage her funds appropriately, and never checked the books. Sources told the outlet that while all of Erika’s income, including her Bravo paycheck, were deposited into EJ Global, Tom was the one who managed the finances.

Erika is reportedly not watching the currently airing RHOBH reunion series, in order to avoid reliving the difficult experience.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series continues Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

