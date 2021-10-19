Keeping Up With The Kardashians Scott Disick ‘Going Crazy’ Over Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Engagement: ‘It’s About To Get Bad’! By

Scott Disick is having a hard time with Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. Page Six is reporting that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” dad is “going crazy” over his ex’s upcoming wedding.

Fans even expressed concern over Scott’s emotional state, after news of the engagement broke on Sunday.

“Scott is going crazy,” a tipster told the outlet. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

Travis popped the question on the beach in Montecito, California with an oval-cut diamond ring. The massive rock is estimated to be worth a whopping $1 million.

Scott and Kourtney share three children—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Scott gave Kourtney’s head-over-heels romance with the Blink-182 drummer his blessing during the KUWTK reunion show, which aired in June.

“I mean, yeah,” Scott told Andy Cohen when asked if he was on board with his ex’s relationship with the musician. “I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Scott’s real feelings appeared to be revealed in September when he secretly threw shade at one of Kourtney and Travis’ public PDA sessions.

As reported—Scott tried to connect with his ex’s other former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, via a DM, to commiserate about Kourtney’s published smooch sessions with the musician. The Algerian model did not play along—and turned the tables on the father of three.

Younes took to his Instagram Story to put Scott, 38, on blast, posting screenshots of the conversation.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott appeared to write to Younes, attaching a snap of the former KUWTK star on top of the musician, in a boat.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Younes seemingly replied. “PS: i aint your bro.”

Younes, 28, wrote—“keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately” over the photo.

Younes followed up in a second slide, writing—“couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tired [sic] to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

The model threw his own shade at Kourtney’s paparazzi snapped PDA with the famous drummer in April, perhaps explaining why Scott believed he had a sympathetic ear.

The incident seemingly contributed to Scott’s subsequent split from Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna. Their year-long romance reportedly hit a wall over Labor Day weekend, which led to their official split.

Insiders told TMZ that the DM drama did not influence Scott’s supposed decision to end the relationship. In a later update, the outlet reported that Scott’s behavior did not sit well with Amelia, and ultimately led to her decision to break it off.

“The breakup was coming, but the Younes DM was the final straw,” a tipster said.

