Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson USED By Ex-Fiancé, Steve Lodge — Caught Him Cheating In Her Bed!! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Vicki Gunvalson is putting Steve Lodge on blast, calling her ex-fiancé a liar and a user. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum split from Steve last month.

Vicki, 59, let her feelings be known when responding to comments posted on Instagram by her former co-star and friend, Tamra Judge. Tamra implied that the pair’s breakup was a messy one in the Friday post.

“I hate to see you so sad. He isn’t worth it girl,” Tamra, 54, wrote. “…You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different. I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future. New show idea: ‘filling Vicki’s love tank’ as we drive to different cities in a FAMILY VAN in search of Mr. Right – whooping it up.”

Vicki reacted to Tamra’s idea, joking about her lack of discernment when it comes to picking men.

“Thanks Tamra. Yes, I’m passing the baton on to you,” Vicki responded in the comment section.”My picker is obviously off.”

A fan asked Vicki to spill the tea about Steve’s misdeeds, and Vicki replied—”He used me, he lied to me. He’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

The RHOC OG claimed that her ex was flaunting his PDA-filled romance around town, and Tamra hinted that the relationship was going on while Steve lived in Vicki’s house.

“While sleeping in your bed, running for governor, using your followers. #unfollow,” Tamra wrote.

Vicki also accused Steve of taking his girlfriend to her condo in Mexico. Steve denied the allegations in a statement to People.

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico!” Vicki wrote. “He’s been flaunting her around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Steve told the outlet that he wished Vicki the best, despite the “lies she is now spreading on social media.”

“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing,” he said. “We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible.”

“I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki can not accept this, but it was time,” he continued. “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I can not say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

The duo began their romance after Vicki split from her controversial ex, Brooks Ayers, in 2015. Vicki and Steve became engaged in April 2019, after dating for three years. They later postponed their wedding date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Vicki confirmed the couple’s split in September.

“The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on,” Vicki wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips