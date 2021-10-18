Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby & Son, Robert Cosby Jr, 19, Appear In Court On Charges Of Unlawfully Providing Shelter To a Minor! By

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Mary Cosby, appeared in court last week, as her co-star, Jen Shah’s legal drama continues to play out on the Bravo show.

Mary appeared in court on Friday alongside her teenage son, Robert Cosby Jr., 19, to address misdemeanor charges connected to an incident involving the teenager’s girlfriend. Mary and Robert were both hit by accusations alleging that they contributed to the delinquency of a minor, and provided shelter to a runaway. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges. They will face a $1380 fine if found guilty. It is unclear if Robert is still involved in a relationship with the minor.

Lawyers repping the mother and son asked that the case be continued until December. Salt Lake City Justice Court Judge, Katherine Peters, granted the request.

Mary was first charged on April 8, and prosecutors later confirmed that the charges were related to an April incident.

“The charges sound sinister, but the reality of the situation is much different,” the duo’s attorney, Clayton Simms, told Fox 13.

Simms clarified that the incident was “simply a case where Robert‘s girlfriend’s mother didn’t want him hanging out, so she called the police.”

Simms shaded the police officers for putting his clients in their current situation.

“Rather than the Salt Lake City Department focusing on real crime, they’re turning into the relationship police,” he said. “The basis of this case is just a misunderstanding. We think there’s absolutely no merit to the case.”

It remains unclear if Mary’s legal issues will be mentioned on the currently airing season of the newest Bravo franchise.

“Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family’s domestic situation,” a rep for the reality star reportedly told E! News on August 5. “But is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon.”

Mary, who sparked lots of fan chatter after her marriage to her step-grandfather was revealed, is not the only Utah Housewife caught up in legal drama.

Her castmate, Jen Shah, was indicted in March for running and orchestrating a telemarketing scam that targeted vulnerable people.

The Bravo star was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a telemarketing operation. The reality star was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty in April. Shah is one of six suspects, one of which is her assistant, Stuart Smith.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss wrote in a statement at the time of the Bravo personality’s arrest.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

