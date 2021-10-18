Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump Wants To Return To ‘RHOBH’ For The ‘Right Price’ That Matches Ex-BFF Kyle Richard’s Salary! By



Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly looking to rejoin The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—if the price is right.

The Sun is reporting that the restauranteur is ready to make a comeback after exiting the show at the conclusion of Season 9. Ratings have reportedly nosedived on Lisa’s other show, “Vanderpump Rules,” and her other Peacock projects, “Overserved” and “Vanderpump Dogs,” have also reflected lackluster numbers.

“Lisa Vanderpump wants to come back to Housewives,” a source told the outlet.

“Between the terrible ratings with ‘Overserved’ and ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ and VPR crashing in ratings, she hasn’t been able to find success outside of Beverly Hills Housewives and wants to make a return,” the snitch dished.

The insider added that Lisa would only return if Bravo was prepared to dish out a hefty paycheck.

”She would still view it as though she’s doing them a favor and not vice versa so she will only do it for the right price,” the source explained.

“And there is mutual interest, the show is eyeing to get her back too,” the insider added. “She has stayed in execs’ good graces all these years, it would make sense for her career and for their show.”

The tipster alleged that the VPR boss was prepared to ask for a $2 million payout to return to RHOBH. The source clarified that Lisa would not come back unless Bravo matched the figure offered to Kyle Richards.

“Expect a 2 and not a 1 in front of it. I can guarantee you this – she will absolutely not return to the show for less money than Kyle Richards is getting,” the insider added.

Reports have claimed that Lisa brought in between $750k-$1 million per season toward the end of her RHOBH run.

Kyle is currently the only original cast member on the Bravo series. The Bravo veteran’s salary has been bumped up over her eleven-year run, reportedly hitting the $750k-$1 million range.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes, is the only person to ever pull in an alleged $2 million in one season. NeNe quit RHOA last year, after being offered a limited role. Former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethenny Frankel, reportedly earned $1.5 million when she returned to the franchise after a short break in 2016.

Fans know that Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards once shared a fun friendship and that the duo’s travels and shopping trips were featured on the Bravo series. Their relationship hit a wall during Season 9 after a story leaked about Dorit Kemsley’s botched dog adoption from Lisa’s rescue center, “Vanderpump Dogs.”

Most of the cast believed that Lisa spilled the story to the media, and Kyle confronted her friend on camera with the accusation. Lisa vehemently denied the allegation and because Kyle did not stick by her, their friendship crashed and burned.

The former besties have publicly sparred in recent days, over gossip allegedly spread at Andy Cohen’s 2019 baby shower. Lisa confirmed that Kyle was the one chattering about co-star, Erika Jayne after Camille Grammer spilled that an unidentified “Housewife” had dished about the brewing legal scandal surrounding the reality star and her then-husband, Tom Girardi.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series airs on Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

