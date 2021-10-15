Real Housewives of New York Eboni K. Williams Says ‘RHONY’ Season 13 Ratings Were Trash Because It Was A ‘Transition Year’! By

Eboni K. Williams is looking back at her rookie experience on The Real Housewives of New York after a ratings crash led to speculation that the show was headed for cancellation. Eboni sounded off about her debut season during a recent appearance on “The Take On with Amir Yassi” podcast.

“I can honestly say I wasn’t like, ‘Oh sh*t, you know, here’s the last-ditch effort. And trust me, back when I was in news, I have definitely been put on shows that are sinking ships. So I know what that feeling is. It’s like you know this is going to get canceled even before it goes on the air,” Eboni said.

Eboni believes that RHONY Season 13 was missing one crucial element—the actual city.

“I didn’t think that about RHONY,” she continued. “Actually, No, no no. I thought it was a transition year. You know, I thought, you know, because when I realized that we were actually going to film, you know, pretty much in peak lockdown in New York City. Which meant no big, splashy, fun trip. It meant no shooting at know landmark New York restaurant, where the people of New York become a sixth or seventh Housewife, which is important. Can you imagine Sex and the City in Cleveland? I’m just saying that New York was one of the women.”

“It was one of the characters, you know, and that’s how it is in RHONY,” she continued. “And so to not have that stuff at our avail. To know that again, unlike some other legendary housewives from RHONY, I don’t know these women. I didn’t at all.”

“So, you know, a lot of the cringe that people were seeing is actual normal cringe that happens when strong-minded, badass women who don’t give a f*ck,” she said. “And all kind of think where the sh*t in our own right – and we are – come up against each other, you know, and no one’s kowtowing this time. No one’s eating the sh*t. No one’s being hazed, you know? So that’s, you know, you’re seeing this kind of a force of wills, if you will, in real-time on national TV.”

Eboni addressed a common viewer sentiment—that she was to blame for the ratings catastrophe. The newbie was frequently criticized for using the Bravo platform to sound off about social justice issues.

“And the difference is the reason why I was I think I was blamed for it chiefly, and in fairness, I think there was other cast members that also took some blame,” the reality star said. “But I do think that the blame I got was primarily because I’m the newest. And I get that. I don’t take that personally. I’m the one that the longtime RHONY viewers and fans are in the least relationship with.”

Eboni agreed that Season 13 was lackluster—but blamed other factors for the show’s downhill slide.

“Meaning for whatever you think of how she behaved this season if you are a 13-year long relationship with Ramona Singer, that means something!” she declared. “If you’re a 13-year long relationship with Luann de Lesseps. That means something! Same with Sonja [Morgan]. You know, so I think it was very easy for people to say this season is lacking, which I totally agree with, by the way. In one argument, it was lacking in that it was lacking in New York City. It was lacking the freedom of movement to really film the show is as it has been done for years.”

