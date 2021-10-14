Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi Spotted Spending Time With Mystery Blonde At Senior Living Home! By

Tom Girardi was spotted visiting with a mystery woman on Monday amid his ongoing legal woes. The estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, was spotted chatting with his guest at his new home, a Burbank, California senior living center.

Tom and Erika are currently embroiled in a legal battle after being accused of embezzling funds owed to family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Bravo has chronicled the couple’s split and the ongoing fallout of the lawsuit.

The disbarred lawyer, who was wearing a button-down shirt and slacks, was snapped holding a blank notepad in one photo. The exchange occurred at Belmont Village Senior Living facility, where Tom has resided since August 9. Tom is reportedly shelling out $8k a month to live in the ritzy senior center.

Tom’s Pasadena mansion is currently being sold in order to compensate Tom’s alleged victims. Tom and his former firm, Girardi Keese, are reportedly over $100 million in debt, and the fallen attorney has been accused of funneling cash from the firm into Erika’s company, EJ Global, in order to fund her career.

The meeting went down only days before the airing of Part 1 of the four-part RHOBH reunion series. The reality star was reportedly grilled about what she knew about Tom’s shady business practices by host, Andy Cohen.

Erika filed for divorce in November, one month before Tom was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy by multiple creditors. The reality star adamantly denied that the split was a sham to hide assets and claimed that she had no knowledge of the incoming legal tidal wave. Tom hinted last month that he believes that Erika knew about his legal issues.

Tom was confronted by the paparazzi last month, after having lunch with a friend and was asked the question—“Did Erika know anything?”

The disgraced lawyer took a moment before tossing his ex under the bus.

“I think she does,” he commented.

Current cast member, Sutton Stracke, has been the most outspoken critic of Erika’s defense among the ladies, but other cast members have also had opinions about the legal drama. Real Housewives of New York alum, Bethenny Frankel, labeled Tom’s financial problems the “worst kept secret” in LA and claimed that he owed her late ex, Dennis Shields, $500k.

Tom is under the conservatorship of his brother, Robert Girardi. He was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in February, after undergoing a mental evaluation.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese. Ronald Richards, the lawyer investigating the reality star, accused Erika of hiding asset transfers and claims that she owes the firm $25 million.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series continues Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

