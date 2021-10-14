Teen Mom Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Shocks Fans As She Comes Out As Bisexual! By

Amber Portwood surprised Teen Mom OG fans during Tuesday’s episode when she revealed that she’s bisexual. The MTV star also shared that she was writing a memoir that would reveal some “real sh*t,” during the episode.

“People are going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual, That I have had a relationship with a woman for 8 months before [when I was 20 years old],” Amber said.

She said that she was “really scared” and revealed that while her ex and father of her child, Gary Shirley, was aware of her sexuality, she wasn’t so sure that he would be “very open” to the idea.

“I think he’s going to think it’s going to be bad for Leah,” Amber clarified, referencing the duo’s 12-year-old daughter.

“He doesn’t even like the thought of going to therapy to help our relationship so this is just another embarrassment to them,” she added.

Producers asked the 31-year-old reality star about the timing of her public disclosure and Amber said that she wanted to be honest with her children, Leah, and James, 3, whom she shares with ex, Andrew Glennon.

“[They] are a really big factor of why. I don’t want them to ever think it’s bad. I don’t want them to look at other people who are like this and think it’s bad,” she said.

“Who am I to sit here and hide forever? Which is actually what I was planning on doing anyways. I was going to go to the grave with this,” Amber added.

Amber also came out as bisexual to her mother, Tonya, during the episode, via a phone call.

‘I was calling you for a reason. I’m shaking right now, honestly. I have been bisexual. I’m very attracted to men, but I’m also similarly very attracted to women as well,” Amber told her mom, after sharing that she was “terrified” to make the call.

Tonya asked if the shift was recent or if she had realized it over the years, and Amber responded: “over the years.” Amber clarified that she did not want to burden the family when her mom asked why she didn’t open up about her sexuality earlier.

“There was so much going on back then that I didn’t want to put any more stuff on the family,” Amber said.

“I was ashamed at the time because [people weren’t] as open then. My book that’s coming out, I don’t point blank say that I’m bisexual, but I do say that I’ve been with women,” she added.

“If that’s what you want then don’t be ashamed of it,” Tonya said, in response to Amber’s expressed consideration of Leah.

“I think she’ll be okay with it to be honest with you. You’re my baby regardless,” Tonya said.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm, ET, on MTV.

