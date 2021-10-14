Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais Feels Her ‘RHOBH’ Castmates ‘Blindly’ Supported Erika Jayne! By

Garcelle Beauvais is confused about why so many of her castmates “blindly” supported Erika Jayne during the recently concluded regular season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Page Six caught up with the reality star Monday night at Travel & Give’s fourth annual fundraiser, hosted by Moun Lakay at TomTom in West Hollywood.

“I felt like some people were blindly behind her,” Garcelle told the outlet.

Fans know that Garcelle, 54, often backed Sutton Stracke, who most vocally challenged Erika’s stories about her soon-to-be-ex, Tom Girardi, and the unfolding legal issues.

“They were questions that everybody would ask!” Garcelle added. “That was my thing. I was like, ‘It isn’t that crazy.’ It wasn’t that crazy that we would ask.”

Several within the RHOBH cast, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton would swap chatter about Erika’s legal woes behind her back but would tread carefully in her presence.

“I just went [into this season] knowing what I want to get out of it and it was really to speak my mind,” the “Real” co-host said.

Garcelle asked Erika point-blank if she knew that the disbarred lawyer was allegedly embezzling funds owed to former clients. “No, I did not,” Erika responded, brushing off Garcelle’s pointed question.

Erika, 50, filed for divorce in November, one month ahead of Tom being forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy by multiple creditors.

Erika is a named defendant in a federal lawsuit that alleges her involvement in an embezzlement scheme, which allowed Tom to allegedly pilfer millions owed to family members of plane crash victims. The lawsuit alleges that Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, covered all costs for Erika’s entertainment company, EJ Global, for twelve years. The filings list several of Erika‘s alleged expenses during the marriage, including $14 million in American Express charges. Funds were used to pay Erika’s “glam squad” and professional dancers, and to purchase clothes, bags, shoes, and jewelry.

Bravo was recently subpoenaed by attorney, Jay Edelson, who hopes that unaired footage will provide documentary evidence about Erika’s alleged involvement in Tom’s financial schemes.

Garcelle hinted that more tea would be spilled about Erika’s issues during the currently airing four-part reunion.

“[Andy Cohen] understood the assignment to a T! He went in,” she said of the Bravo exec. “There were tough questions and he didn’t back down. But you know what? Erika didn’t back down either.”

Garcelle was asked if her opinion about Erika changed after filming the reunion. Garcelle admitted that she “still feels bad” for her castmate.

“It’s a horrible thing to go through,” she noted, later implying that the duo was working to repair their splintered friendship. “It’s not over.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion Part 2 airs on Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

