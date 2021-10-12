Celebrity News Kenya Moore Fights With Ramona Singer And Kyle Richards & Melissa Gorga Exposes Family Dirt In ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ First Look! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

“Real Housewives” spinoff series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is set to air on Peacock, and there will be no shortage of drama as revealed in the preview trailer, which dropped Monday.

The crossover series stars Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of New York veterans, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Jersey girls, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, Kyle Richards. The new eight-episode series will premiere on November 18.

Cameras follow the mashup cast as they jet off for a weeklong tropical vacation. Fans will get an inside look at how seven “Housewives” meshed during a luxury trip to Turks and Caicos. The posh getaway will feature private jets, fancy yachts, side excursions, and self-shot confessional spots.

The ladies rock matching pajamas and feather boas in one clip, and Ramona accidentally pees herself in another. The ladies party up a storm in the tropical paradise, and bond over their shared Bravo experience.

Kyle whispers to her husband, Mauricio Umansky, who comes for a visit about Ramona—”They call her the Ramonacoaster, because she’s just all over the place.”

Kenya disses Kyle when she questions whether the RHOBH star wants “to be a friend to anyone” during the weeklong vacay. Cynthia also appears to butt heads with Kyle, when she informs her—”I was a little irritated.”

“By me?” Kyle asks, to which Cynthia responds ”You kind of kicked it off.”

The preview also reveals Teresa and her sister-in-law, Melissa, dishing some inside family dirt.

“She was like, ‘I’m not signing this paper if you cast my brother [Joe Gorga] and my sister [in-law on the show],” Melissa says loudly at one point.

Cynthia calls out Kenya when she tells her former RHOA co-star, “Ramona‘s not my friend, you’re my friend. So act like it.”

Cynthia revealed that fans can expect a very different format on the Peacock series than the one typically used on “Housewife” franchises, during a June interview with OK!.

“There’s a bunch of breaking the fourth wall. It’s a completely different formula. For me, it was interesting, I was excited to be a part of the first one,” Cynthia shared. “The first one is always special because it sets the tone for the other shows that will come behind us, the other mash-ups that will hopefully happen — and we set the bar high, believe me.”

Luann blasts one of the women as “self-absorbed” and Ramona lashes out at Kenya with a pointed “F**k you.”

“What you’re not going to do is say f— you to me,” Kenya fires back. “Who the f— do you think you are, Ramona?”

Watch the trailer below!

As reported in April—Anthony Dominic spilled some real-time tea about what was going down in Turks and Caicos.

“The Housewives have arrived at the house in Turks & Caicos. I’m told Ramona instantly ran to get the best bedroom and has pissed off the other women. She has already called Kenya a b-tch and they haven’t even been there for an hour. Buckle up!!” Anthony Dominic revealed on April 25.

Dominic delivered a snarky update only minutes later, writing, “Ramona did NOT get the best room.”

The first three episodes of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will premiere on Peacock on November 18.

