Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 'The Real' Co-Host, Adrienne Bailon, Defends Garcelle Against Dorit While Watching 'RHOBH' Season 11 Reunion Trailer: 'Now I Wanna Fight'!

Adrienne Bailon has some choice words to say to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit Kemsley. Adrienne, who co-hosts “The Real” alongside RHOBH star, Garcelle Beauvais, viewed the recently dropped reunion trailer and reacted to a clip that reveals Dorit turning up the volume during an exchange with Garcelle.

Adrienne took to Garcelle’s Instagram comment section to sound off about the reunion preview.

“Oh I shouldn’t watch this!” Adrienne wrote. “Tell Dorit to pipe down!!! Who does she think she’s talking to?! Now I wanna fight and its 8:22 in the morning. I’m choosing violence today after watching this damn clip. I’m pissed.”

“This show will end up sending my ass to BAD GIRLS CLUB or JAIL. You are better than me. Deadass,” Adrienne added.

Fans know that Garcelle and Dorit clashed mid-season after Dorit accused Garcelle of taking subtle shots at cast events. The duo also sparred online, as the season unfolded.

Dorit Kemsley fired shots at her co-star during a May 26 interview with Access Hollywood, after Garcelle dissed the Bravo cast as inauthentic.

Dorit was asked which one of her castmates is “acting a bit too much” and “not being too authentic” on RHOBH.

The reality star tried to dodge the question, initially responding—“Hmm, can I pass?” Dorit finally admitted that she believed that Garcelle is the biggest poser of the bunch.

“Garcelle [Beauvais] for me,” Dorit said. “Isn’t that usually the case [that the one claiming others are acting is doing it themselves]?”

Dorit’s remark came on the heels of Garcelle likening the RHOBH ladies to a group of actors.

“If she thinks that, I think she has maybe an idea of the show that doesn’t exist,” Dorit told the outlet. “And I worry because this is about our real lives. You’ve gotta be yourself, and if you’re not, you’re going to get called out on it.”

Garcelle weighed in on RHOBH fakery factor during a May interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Bravo sophomore noted that the entire cast is comprised of “great actors.”

“Everybody’s a great actor in this group, everybody should get an Academy Award,” Garcelle told the outlet. “I think sometimes people put certain fronts up and it’s not really who they are, so I think everybody deserves an Academy Award.”

Garcelle reacted to Dorit’s shade on Twitter after the Access Hollywood spot aired.

The reality star retweeted a quote from Twitter account @SagittariusTerm which said—“#Sagittarius have a tendency to be very picky about who their friends are.” Garcelle added— “I’m just going to leave this here.”

“The Real” host recently admitted that she’s not so sure she wants to return for the next season of the Bravo series.

“I’m on the fence,” Garcelle told Entertainment Tonight, earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series begins Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

