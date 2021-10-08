Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi’s Fire Burn Victim Who’s Owed $11M, Will Be Paid $585K After Erika Jayne’s La Quinta Home Sells For $1.2M! By

The La Quinta home owned by the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi, has been sold off, amid the disbarred lawyer’s bankruptcy case. Court documents reveal that the trustee overseeing the case reported that the 3,706 square foot home sold on October 4 for $1.25 million.

Girardi’s three-bed/four-bath property features a large kitchen and a beautiful backyard with mountain views and a deluxe pool. The master bath has a deep soaking tub and a massive walk-in shower. The property also boasts a guest casita house, which features its own living space. The home was marketed in “as is” condition. Erika admitted that she never once visited the home during a recent episode of RHOBH. The reality star also revealed that she had no idea where the property was located.

Funds from the sale will be used to repay Tom’s multiple victims, including Joseph Ruigomez, who was badly burned in a San Bruno, California gas pipeline explosion. Tom represented Ruigomez in a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company, which settled the case for $11.5 million.

The trustee worked out an agreement with Ruigomez, who will be paid $584k from the sale of the 3 bedroom/4 bathroom property. Ruigomez will continue to fight for the remainder of the money that is owed to him.

Ruigomez filed a lawsuit in June 2019 alleging that Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, had withheld settlement money paid by PG&E to compensate him for severe injuries and trauma. Ruigomez was burned over 90% of his body in the explosion that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Jessica Morales.

Ruigomez claimed that he was never paid a dime of the settlement cash, and accused Tom of using the money to fund his own lavish lifestyle with Erika.

Erika filed for divorce from her soon-to-be-ex in November. Tom was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December, after being hit by accusations of embezzlement from multiple clients and business partners.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Tom’s law firm. Ronald Richards, the lawyer hired to investigate the reality star, accused Erika of hiding asset transfers and claims that she owes the firm $25 million.

Richards put the RHOBH star on blast in August, accusing Erika of being fully aware that her lavish lifestyle was being supported by funds transferred from Tom’s defunct law firm. The trustee overseeing the case cited a “fraudulent transfer” of assets in the legal documents.



“Erika has direct knowledge that for at least 12 years, all of her expenses were being paid by [Girardi’s firm] as she was generating them. Moreover, Erika has repeatedly contended, ‘It is expensive to be me,’” court docs read. “The glam cannot be supported by a sham.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunions series kicks off on Wednesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

