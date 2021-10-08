Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Selling $4M Atlanta Home For ‘Closure And To Start A New Path’ Following Husband Gregg’s Death! By

NeNe Leakes has put her Atlanta home on the market amid an effort to begin a “new path” after the passing of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

A source spoke to Us Weekly about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s decision to list her residence.

“She is selling for closure and to start a new path after Gregg’s death,” a source shared about NeNe’s decision to sell the property. “Lots of good memories in the house but also some very heartbreaking moments were left. Selling the home is about moving forward with her life.”

The insider added that putting the house on the market marks “closing a chapter” for the former Bravo star, who has yet to make a decision about her next address.

“Atlanta will always be home, but it’s too early to tell where she’s moving,” the insider revealed.

The former “Glee” actress’ home hit the market earlier this month for $4 million. NeNe, 53, bought the five-bed/seven-bath home, which she shared with Gregg, in 2015. The reality TV personality later renovated the 10,000 square foot property, adding a walk-in closet and a large swimming pool.

Gregg died after an intermittent cancer battle on September 1. He was 66 years old.

NeNe and Gregg first tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2011. They remarried in 2013 and remained a solid couple throughout Gregg’s cancer battle. They share one adult son, Brentt, but both have children from past relationships. Gregg was featured on RHOA during NeNe’s time on the show, before withdrawing from the spotlight last year. His colon cancer diagnosis and subsequent developments were chronicled on the reality series.

NeNe later told her social media followers that she was doing “ok” in the aftermath of Gregg’s death, adding that it had been helpful to “be around other people.”

“I’m pushing through,” NeNe said. “I have good days and bad days. … They said it’s normal. So, some days I’m up. Some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon. So that was good.”

LoveBScott recently reported that RHOA producers are looking to get NeNe Leakes back in front of Bravo cameras, after a particularly messy departure. Producers reportedly want to cover NeNe’s journey following Gregg’s death and are willing to shell out a substantial amount of cash to encourage NeNe to appear on Season 14. The reported idea is to pay the Bravo OG to film a few scenes and see if a positive experience could open the door for future appearances.

Fans of the show know that NeNe’s RHOA departure was tumultuous. In December, the reality TV veteran even called for a Bravo boycott, accusing the network of racial injustice.

