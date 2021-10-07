Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’: Dorit Attacks Garcelle & Erika Gets Caught In More Lies In SHOCKING Season 11 Reunion Trailer! By

The highly anticipated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series kicks off next week and will feature the Season 11 cast hashing out the ups and downs of a particularly tense and dramatic season.

Friendships were tested and alliances were formed—but most twists and turns revolved around the legal drama swirling around Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. The four-part reunion series begins on October 13.

Bravo dropped a red hot reunion trailer on Instagram Wednesday, and the preview did not disappoint. Rinna and Erika discuss the upcoming filming date two weeks ahead of time before Bravo rolls explosive footage of the supersized series.

Season 11 rookie, Crystal Kung Minkoff, describes being hit by nasty social media hate and shots fired between cast members, and even host, Andy Cohen, are featured. The teaser also offers glimpses of Kyle Richards and her half-sister, newbie, Kathy Hilton, crying together.

Andy “fires up the barbecue” on Erika, asking pointed questions about her shattered marriage and the legal drama which continues to play out in real-time. Andy puts the entire cast in the reunion hot seat when he asks—”Who believes Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?”

Watch the trailer below!

Andy posted some backstage pics from the reunion taping on his Instagram Story, to pump up fans.

“Studying for the #RHOBH reunion! I’m pumped,” he wrote. The Bravo bigwig captioned another shot—“BIG DAY.” The network exec wrote alongside a selfie snapped in front of Rinna and Erika’s trailers—”💎 About to film the most highly anticipated reunion in years. Gonna be a long, fascinating day! 💎 #RHOBH.”

Andy also dished about filming day during a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy. The Watch What Happens Live host assured fans that Erika Jayne “answers everything” during the four-part chat session.

“The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” the host explained. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

“I think that I asked her everything,” Andy added. “I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything.”

Andy clarified that “everything” included “widows and orphans,” “dementia and Alzheimer’s,” “other women/cheating,” and “money and who owes what, hiding money and stuff like that.”

Andy also spilled that there were no “walk-offs,” and that everyone stayed in their assigned spots.

“I will tell you this, which I loved. There were no walk-offs,” he said. “And Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end. She said, ‘You know what? Everybody sat there and took it today.’ And it was true. Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion series begins on Wednesday, October 13, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

