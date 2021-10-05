Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About The REAL Reason She Quit ‘RHOA’ & Reveals She Was Offered A ‘Friend Contract’ To Come Back For Season 14! By

Cynthia Bailey has opened up about the real reason she decided to walk away from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The reality TV veteran shared her thoughts during an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, on Friday.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I have to be honest you guys, I’m happy but I’m also sad at the same time,” Cynthia said, last week. “It’s almost like ‘what in the world, how did I do this for 11 years?’ When I look back, even looking at the intro, I want to go back and watch all the seasons with me on it. Because when you live it, when you’re a part of it, it’s actually very difficult show to watch sometimes. It’s a hard show to do. I feel like I did it, I did it my way and I made it out alive, with a brand and a whole husband.”

Cynthia shared that she had been contemplating her future with Bravo for quite some time.

“It was time, it was honestly time,” the supermodel continued. “I had been thinking about it for a while, just the whole transition. I knew it wasn’t going to last forever. I knew I didn’t want to do it forever.”

“Ten years is a good run, but that said, with me just thinking about it, then the whole thing happened with us going on hiatus so it gave me more time to think about it and then I got really used to not going back,” Cynthia added.

The Bravo star revealed that the network offered her a “friend contract” to come back for Season 14.

“Ironically, I actually introduced the friend contract on the show, but that’s neither here nor there,” she explained. “And I thought, ‘You know what? That may be a perfect way for me to transition. I don’t have to commit completely fully to being a Housewife, and I can be a friend and kind of phase myself off the show.’ And then I decided, you know what, cut the cord.”

Cynthia debunked rumors that claimed that her hubby, Mike Hill, who is based in Los Angeles, pushed her to leave the show.

“Listen, let me correct the streets,” Cynthia declared. “Mike has always been super supportive of me, for sure. At the end of the day, he wants me to do what is going to be best for me and what’s happy for me.”

“The reality of the situation is, I’m tired. I want to do something else. There’s so many other things I can do,” she added.

The Atlanta beauty hinted that while she is exiting RHOA, she will “absolutely be on television,” in some format. Cynthia shot down rumors that she could be headed west to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Not right now,” Cynthia teased. “I need a year. I need a break. I need a drama break, I do. I just need a minute. I’m not saying never ever ever.”

Cynthia is cheering on the revamped cast and is confident that the show will go on without her and departing co-star, Porsha Williams.

“I think that every show has to evolve, and I don’t think that anyone person or any two people make the show,” Cynthia concluded. “I’m rooting for them. Bravo is great about bringing people back every now and then.”

