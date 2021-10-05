Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attorney Confirms Erika Jayne Wore A Wire For Fraud Case & Was Set To Be A Witness Until ‘RHOBH’ Footage Caused The Case To Be Dropped! By

Attorney, Ronald Richards, is dishing details behind Erika Jayne’s claim that she wore a wire for a government case after the reality star spilled the tea during a game of “Two Truths and One Lie” in a scene featured on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards, who was hired to investigate the reality star amid her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, was notified about the footage and confirmed on Twitter that the case Erika was referring to was dismissed last week. He later appeared on Adam Newell’s podcast, “Up and Adam” and shared more details about the case.

“This is unrelated to any legal matter we are counsel for. This is the clip that triggered our review of this matter. Two Truths and One Lie. Aired on May 26, 2021. If this was true we had some concerns. We will now share,” Richards wrote on Twitter last week, alongside a pertinent clip from the show.

Disclaimer: our views our are own and not any clients. This is unrelated to any legal matter we are counsel for. This is the clip that triggered our review of this matter. Two Truths and One Lie. Aired on May 26, 2021. If this was true we had some concerns. We will now share. pic.twitter.com/Cyoy4LYYRr — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) September 30, 2021

Erika revealed that she had worn a wire while playing a party game with her castmates.

“I wore a wire and was a witness in a government case,” she told them, later adding that she shared “too much.”

Richards revealed during the podcast chat that the case, which involved $700k, was dismissed last week.

“She wore a wire. She cooperated in the case, where she contended she was a victim of some sort of credit card offense,” the attorney said.

Richards claimed that an individual was facing charges in the case and that Erika’s statements could have landed the person in prison for years. He clarified that the facts were “mixed up” because the credit card was not Erika’s personal card, but belonged to Tom’s former law firm, Girardi Keese.

“It seems so unfair, that after everything that’s gone on… that she would be a witness and someone could actually go to prison as a result of money that she allegedly would have lost that was repaid to her by her credit card company,” Richards said. “And that money could have been other people’s or other lenders’ or other creditors’. The whole thing sounded so bad that I was relieved to find out that the right result occurred… As a result of work we’ve accomplished, there was a fresh look at this and she’s no longer with the government on this case as a witness.”

Fans know that Erika is in legal hot water amid claims that Tom’s firm funneled millions into her companies. Tom is facing multiple lawsuits from former clients who allege that the disbarred lawyer used settlement funds to fund his own luxury lifestyle and his wife’s career.

The dismissed case is unrelated to the ongoing $25 million lawsuit filed against the reality star, but Richards believes that Erika’s shaky credibility contributed to the case being tossed.

“She didn’t falsely accuse anybody,” Richards clarified. “There were all sorts of issues whether her assistant authorized it… It’s just that she had a relationship with the merchant. The government made their own decision but it would go down to her credibility.”

“I believe the reason why the charges were dismissed is because she would not be a credible witness and there would be a lot of impeachment material to go after,” he added. “I think she’s probably relieved that she doesn’t have to be subject to cross examination.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

