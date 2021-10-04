Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais ‘On The Fence’ About Returning To ‘RHOBH’! By

Garcelle Beauvais is not so sure she wants to return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I’m on the fence,” Garcelle told Entertainment Tonight, on Thursday.

Garcelle’s comments come after the RHOBH cast filmed the highly anticipated Season 11 reunion series. Andy Cohen recently revealed that the series will air in a whopping four parts, a first for the California franchise.

“The Real” co-host teased that host, Andy Cohen, did not hold back after putting Erika Jayne in the hot seat.

“Four parts!” the Bravo sophomore declared. “I was shocked, too. I mean, it was a long-a** — oops! A long day! Long day. … You know, Andy Cohen really went in, and I know some people on social media were saying, ‘Is he going to be too soft?’ I really feel like he asked the questions that people want to know from all of us, especially though from Erika. There were a lot.”

Garcelle recently shared that Erika was transparent during the cast event, in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“Erika was good, and she showed up, she did her best, which I think is pretty amazing considering what she has been through. She is not hiding. I like that she is facing her co-stars and fans,” the actress said.

Bravo has focused on Erika’s breakup from disbarred lawyer, Tom Girardi, and the legal scandal surrounding the ex-couple this season, and fans have been following the drama in real time for months. Erika has shared personal backstories with her co-stars, but several of the women have openly expressed confusion over some of Erika’s explanations.

Garcelle said that she went into the reunion hoping that some of Erika’s stories would be clarified, but did not confirm if all of her questions were answered.

“I need a lawyer right now,” Garcelle quipped, adding that she was “surprised by different emotions” that came out during the marathon taping.

Garcelle was recently called out on social media over a comment she made during the latest episode of the show. Some fans believe that she was throwing shade at Erika when she said “never have I ever stolen anything,” during a cast party game.

Garcelle denied that there was shade behind her comment, and shot down speculation that she was prodded by producers.

“No, not at all. Not at all. The producers had nothing to do with that. We sat down — you have to remember, we’re liquored up most of the time, right?” she explained. “So all kinds of stuff happens. But that was truly like, ‘Let’s play a game!’ And I’m never the one to say, ‘Let’s play a game.’”

Garcelle also confirmed that she would love to see Denise Richards return to the show. Garcelle previously hinted that Denise would come back if Lisa Rinna turned in her diamond. Fans know that Denise exited the show after being pushed by Rinna to admit that she had a fling with RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville.

“Oh, I would love that,” Garcelle said, regarding Denise’s potential return. “But I haven’t heard anything.”

Garcelle also revealed that she would like to see Lisa Vanderpump return, despite never sitting on the same cast as the Vanderpump Rules boss. LVP has reportedly stated that she’d be up for a comeback if Bravo axed most of the cast and started over with herself, Garcelle, and Sutton Stracke.

“She did? Wow,” Garcelle asked, regarding Lisa’s comment. “I am not in casting. Don’t get me in trouble! She can do whatever she wants, I’ll say that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

