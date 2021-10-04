Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Had ‘Ugly Showdown’ With Kyle Richards Following ‘RHOBH’ Reunion For Spreading Rumors About Her And Tom! By

Erika Jayne “confronted” her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards, after last month’s reunion taping, for spreading gossip about her financial woes. The Sun is reporting that Erika wasn’t satisfied with the duo’s on-camera interaction so she took the discussion into overtime.

“Erika addressed her feelings towards Kyle at the reunion but left unhappy because she didn’t like the line of questioning,” a source told The Sun.

“After the reunion, the conversation continued off-camera with Erika pressing her to be honest about things she said. It was an ugly showdown between the pair,” the insider explained.

“The conversation got ‘heated’ when Camille [Grammer] and Bethenny [Frankel] came out with their stories, and now things have reached a peak with Lisa Vanderpump telling her side,” the snitch dished.

As reported last week—Lisa accused Kyle of spreading rumors about Erika’s financial woes during Andy Cohen’s 2019 baby shower, in a recent interview with the Daily Mail. Lisa outed Kyle after RHOBH alum, Camille Grammer, responded to a fan who wanted to know if she was aware of Erika’s personal issues before she joined the cast. The RHOBH alum responded via Twitter—“Yes. One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy‘s baby shower.”

Bethenny had also previously hinted that she had heard chatter about the brewing scandal.

Lisa confirmed that she caught wind of the same stories, and was asked to spill the name of the loose-lipped “Housewife.”

“Yes, it could be the person that Ken kicked out of my house,” she told the outlet, pointing to the Season 9 blowout with her former bestie.

“Erika is annoyed but not surprised after seeing this build-up over the past few months, she feels Kyle is absolutely not to be trusted,” the source noted.

“Kyle isn’t happy with how Erika spoke to her at the reunion and afterward, but is more upset with Lisa and Camille who she feels are making her look bad intentionally,” the tipster said.

Erika and Kyle’s conflict is expected to take center stage, as production gears up for Season 12 filming season.

“Erika and Kyle‘s fallout will be addressed in the next season and producers are looking to make it a big storyline,” the source added.

Kyle has vocally supported Erika all season but has been seen doubting her cast mate’s stories in confessional spots.

Fans know that the reality star is embroiled in a divorce from fallen lawyer, Thomas Girardi, who has been accused of embezzling millions owed to former clients and business partners.

The RHOBH women have expressed doubts over how much Erika knows about Tom’s shady financial affairs, most pointedly the $20 million that was reportedly transferred into her businesses.

Sources previously dished to the Daily Mail that Erika was ready to call out all of the ladies during the reunion taping, except for her only “true friend,” Lisa Rinna.

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” a close friend of Erika‘s told the outlet.

“The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back,” the source said.

“Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true,” the source revealed. “Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

