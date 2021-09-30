Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson ‘Ruined’ And ‘Traumatized’ After Split From Fiancé, Steve Lodge! By

Vicki Gunvalson is struggling amid her recent split from fiancé, Steve Lodge. Breakup rumors swirled about the ex-couple after Steve and Vicki unfollowed each other on Instagram, earlier this week. Multiple sources have now confirmed that Steve broke it off with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum after a previous separation and brief reconciliation, a few months ago.

“Steve ended things with Vicki,” a source told E! News on September 28.

The insider noted that the couple attempted to reconcile after initially calling it quits in June.

“Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic,” the snitch dished. “Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S.”

A separate report by Us Weekly reveals more about how Vicki is dealing with the breakup.

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source revealed. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the [Dorinda Medley’s] house anymore.”

The tipster added that Vicki is “still a mess” and “not ok” since the split. Steve, 62, has reportedly moved out of the former Bravo star’s home.

Steve and Vicki first connected at a Boys & Girls Club charity event. Steve popped the question in April 2019.

A source wrote to Deux Moi after the duo ditched each other on Instagram and alleged that Steve had been carousing with women in Mexico, during his time away from Vicki.

“Steve Lodge can regularly be seen at the local Coto De Caza bar/restaurant Hanna’s making out with women who are not Vicki,” an unnamed source claimed. “According to the bartender, there’s no way that he and Vicki can still be engaged since he’s there every night by himself with a different woman.”

Steve appeared earlier this year on “S’More Date” where he explained why he liked to spend time out of the country.

“I’ve been happy in [Mexico]. It’s a lot more relaxed than it is in the States,” he said.

Steve admitted that he did not enjoy filming the Bravo series with the reality star.

“They tricked me into [filming],” he alleged. “‘Oh just come in here and stand right here so you can watch what’s going on and just sign this in case we see you in the background.’ And then all the sudden the attention’s on me. So that wasn’t very fair.”

Steve made headlines in August when he called out Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood eatery, TomTom Restaurant and Bar, via Instagram, after they announced that they will require proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from all of their guests.

“Whatever happened to the right of privacy of your health records?” Steve asked in the August Instagram video. “I guess someone forgot to tell them that vaccinated people can also spread and get COVID.”

The former California gubernatorial candidate pointed out several “other contagious viruses,” including the flu, Ebola, hepatitis A and B, rabies, and measles, before noting that the decision was made not “in science but rather fear.”

He ended his video with a smile and some advice—that people “spend their restaurant dollars elsewhere.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips