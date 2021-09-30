Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix Calls Out Lala Kent For Posting Old Photo With Ex-Cast Members Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere! By

Lala Kent posted a throwback cast photo ahead of the Vanderpump Rules premiere that did not score a “like” from co-star, Ariana Madix. The snap featured Lala, 31, alongside Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who were both axed by Bravo last June, and current VPR cast member, Katie Maloney Schwartz.

“I had to,” Lala captioned the since-deleted pic, posted ahead of Tuesday’s premiere episode.

Ariana, 36, sounded off in the comment section and accused her cast mate of “living in the past.”

“I love you ALL but i guess i’m just confused what this post is supposed to be giving on the night of our PREMIERE,” Ariana wrote.

The Bravo personality added— “Are you living in the past or are you ready for the future of the show?”

A fan speculated that Lala was possibly giving a respectful shout-out to OG cast members, prompting a response from Ariana.

“Then where is Scheana [Shay]?” she asked.

Fans know that the Bravo series was rocked when Stassi and Kristen were both fired for allegedly trying to pin a crime on former cast member, Faith Stowers, who is black, in 2018. Bravo also cut Season 8 newcomers, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, after racially charged tweets resurfaced.

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Stassi, 33, wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

“I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better,” Kristen, 38, wrote in a statement, acknowledging her behavior.

Veteran cast member, Jax Taylor, 42, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, 32, announced that they would not be returning to the Bravo show back in December, amid Jax’s own controversial issues.

“We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Brittany announced on Instagram.

As reported—Lala dished about what fans can expect to see on Season 9 during a July appearance on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“I think we’ll see new faces. We’re fresh into it and I didn’t know what to expect, but it’s going to be a great season just based off of what we filmed so far,” she said. “Like, s— has already hit the fan and it’s awesome — awesome for viewers, not so awesome for us who have to, like, face each other daily.”

Fans will meet VPR’s youngest additions, Lala and co-star, Scheana Shay’s infant daughters, Ocean and Summer Moon. Lala and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed Ocean in March, and Scheana and her boyfriend, Brock Davies’ daughter was born in April.

“Ocean and Summer Moon are big, big stars. They are just the biggest stars of Vanderpump Rules now,” Lala said. “When I got her little like work thing, her work permit, I was like, ‘Holy s—, this is crazy that Ocean has a work permit already!’”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

