Akon's Wife, Tomeka Thiam, Denies Rumors She's Filming 'RHOA' & Claims 'There's A Fake Wife Joining'!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, shot down rumors that she is joining the Real Housewives of Atlanta after reports alleged that the wife of the producer and singer is set to appear in the upcoming season. Production insiders dished that Akon’s wife had signed on for the new season and will begin filming with the cast in November. Tomeka’s specific role was reported as up in the air, as to whether she would appear as a “friend” or a pop-in guest.

Akon has previously admitted to having multiple wives, but Tomeka was the only one rumored to be joining the Bravo cast. Tomeka debunked the rumor that she was slated to appear on RHOA, on Tuesday—while assuring fans that she is Akon’s only legal wife. She quipped that “a fake wife” could be in the mix and insisted that she is the woman “legally married” to the famous artist.

“I promise I am legally married to Kon. I’m a very private person and if there is a fake wife joining the show It’s definitely not his real wife. These wives whoever they are be ALL [cap Emoji]. It’s Definitely not ME!” Tomeka wrote on Instagram.

Tomeka’s clarification comes after multiple reports alleged that Olympic track star, Sanya Richards-Ross, would be scoring a Season 14 peach. LoveBScott reported that Olympic gold medalist, Sanya Richards-Ross, had signed on for the upcoming season. This won’t be Sanya’s first experience in the world of reality TV, as she and her husband, former NFL cornerback, Aaron Ross, starred in their own WeTV reality show, “Sanya’s Glam and Gold,” back in 2013.

Multiple reports have claimed that producers have scrambled to shake up the cast, after a lackluster Season 13. Cynthia Bailey confirmed her exit on Monday and Porsha Williams is likely departing the show amid the cast revamp. Bravo alum, Sheree Whitfield is seemingly headed for a comeback. Production reportedly plans to keep Drew Sidora in the mix amid an effort to inject “new blood” into the cast. Porsha has been busy filming a spinoff series, which will reportedly highlight her family and her bombshell engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her former cast-mate, Falynn Pina.

Many of Tomeka’s followers cheered the idea of the producer’s wife joining the Bravo cast, before reading her clarification.

“Lets gooooo Meka, I was wondering when you was gonna join the show,” one fan wrote.

“Damn Meka! I want you to be on there!!! LOL 😂😂😂😂 Love u girl. 😘😘,” another said.

“You are the real madam thiam 💯💯💯💯 our first wife❤️❤️❤️,” a fan commented.

“BEAUTIFUL SOUL, REAL & ONLY WIFE ❤️,” another cheered.

“I’m so excited to see you! I know of you and Akon due to living in Atlanta! Rooting for you 👏❤️,” another shared.

Production for the Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to kick off in November.

