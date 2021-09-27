Real Housewives of Orange County ‘RHOC’ Alum, Vicki Gunvalson, Told Housewives They Are ‘Going To Die’ From COVID-19 Vaccine! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Vicki Gunvalson was not shy about sharing her opposition to the Covid jab while whooping it up on Season 2 of Bravo spinoff series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” Page Six is reporting that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum stunned the mashup cast when she continuously argued with the ladies about the vaccines. The former Bravo OG particularly butted heads with Real Housewives of New York alum, Dorinda Medley, who is a vocal supporter of the shot.

“She wouldn’t stop fighting about the shot and really got into it with Dorinda. Vicki told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die,” the outlet’s source said.

The insider added that Vicki’s point of view had “nothing to do with religious reasons.”

“She just kept saying, ‘Everyone who got the vaccine is going to die!’” the tipster revealed.

The CDC has stated that FDA-approved Covid shots are safe and help protect against emerging variants, and can potentially prevent the spread of the virus to others.

The second season of the “Housewives” spinoff show was filmed at Dorinda’s home in the Berkshires—Blue Stone Manor—and took a total of eight days to shoot. Season 2 wrapped only days ago, according to a second production source.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County veteran, Tamra Judge, Real Housewives of Atlanta alums, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, and Real Housewives of New York personality, Jill Zarin, will star alongside Vicki and Dorinda. Season 2 will premiere on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, in 2022.

Vicki’s fights with Dorinda over the jab reportedly “stood out the most,” according to a third source.

“It will likely be a big storyline. The show is going to be incredible. They captured great stuff,” the snitch dished.

Eva reportedly did her best to squash the noisy drama between Vicki and Dorinda, but viewers will have to watch to see if the RHOA alum was successful.

Vicki recently denied a report that alleged that she had contracted Covid-19.

“You’re not writing a story about an unknown cold I have,” Vicki informed the outlet earlier this month. “My medical information is not public.”

She previously told the Daily Mail that she had underlying issues that were preventing her from getting the Covid jab.

“I cannot get the vaccine,” she explained. “I’ve got blood clots. I have a health exemption.”

Vicki and Tamra were recently spotted dining indoors in New York City, despite a city requirement that all patrons produce vaccination cards with proof of identification. The duo was seen drinking maskless inside an NYC eatery.

Vicki’s appearance will mark her first return to the world of reality TV since making her exit from the Orange County franchise, the first Housewives series, in 2019. She was an original cast member on the show, which premiered in 2006. She appeared on the Bravo hit for 14 seasons. Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Jeana Keough, and Lauri Peterson starred alongside Vicki in Season 1.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips