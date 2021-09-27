Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi Living In $8K A Month Senior Living Home Despite Owing Millions To Victims! By

Tom Girardi is shelling out $8k a month to live in a luxury senior center, amid his high-profile bankruptcy case. The estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, has been accused of living off embezzled funds owed to former clients and business partners.

Tom’s brother, Robert Girardi, who was appointed as the ex-lawyer’s conservator, has been updating the court about his brother’s health and his required care.

Court docs reveal that Robert told the court that Tom moved into the senior living home on August 9 and that there is no plan for the once-famed attorney to return to the Pasadena mansion he shared with his wife. Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November, the month before he was forced into bankruptcy by multiple creditors. Erika moved into a $1.5 million rental home that has been featured on the Bravo show.

The California estate is currently being sold in order to compensate Tom’s alleged victims. Tom and his former firm, Girardi Keese, are reportedly over $100 million in debt, and the disbarred attorney has been accused of funneling cash from the firm into Erika’s company, EJ Global, in order to fund her career.

“Tom’s health and finances require that he be at a skilled nursing facility,” Robert said in newly filed court documents.

Robert claims that his brother is not only dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease but also has “blindness in right eye, glaucoma in right eye” and hearing problems. He revealed that Tom is currently taking blood pressure meds, eye drops, eye pressure medication, and Donepezil. Tom is currently enrolled in fitness classes at the Burbank senior living center.

The documents state that Robert expects to visit Tom monthly and that other family members also check in on him. Robert clarified that while the facility costs $8k a month, Tom should be receiving about $3k a month in social security. The court documents state that Robert is paying his brother’s bills at the present time.

Robert also notes in the documents that Tom currently has no safety deposit boxes. Robert referenced his brother’s ongoing divorce, pointing out that Tom “does not have any control over his assets, but to the extent they exist, they will likely be liquidated.”

Fans know that Erika is also involved in an ongoing federal lawsuit, which alleges that Tom embezzled money that was owed to families of victims of a 2018 plane crash. The disgraced attorney has not been able to explain the whereabouts of the $2 million owed to the family members, and the couple’s divorce has been labeled a potential scam designed to hide assets.

As reported last week—Tom seemingly implicated his estranged wife when confronted by the paparazzi after having lunch with a friend. The former lawyer was asked the question ALL followers of the legal drama want to know—“Did Erika know anything?”

Tom took a moment before tossing the reality star under the bus.

“I think she does,” he commented.

Tom’s shocking admission could fuel speculation that Erika was fully aware that Tom was funding her pricey music career with the pilfered funds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

