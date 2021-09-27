Black Ink Crew Ryan Henry Confronted By Cancer-Stricken Best Friend For Smashing His Baby Mama In New ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Sneak Peek! By

Black Ink Crew: Chicago returns to VH1 for a brand new season on Monday, October 4. Viewers will watch Ryan Henry deal with the fallout after admitting to sleeping with his best friend’s baby mama. Ryan’s pal, Anthony Lindsey, was battling cancer at the time.

As previously reported–Ryan Henry‘s best friend, Anthony Lindsey, took to Instagram to put Ryan on blast after learning that Ryan and Anthony‘s child’s mother, Nina Marie, had been sleeping together for over a year while Anthony battled cancer. Anthony found out after he and Nina were in a sexual relationship about a year ago, during one of their on-again-off-again spells. Anthony found texts on Nina’s phone which confirmed that she and Ryan had been smashing behind his back.

Ryan Henry later came clean and hopped on Instagram Live to take accountability for his part in this mess. He confirmed that the rumors are indeed true, but clarified that he and Anthony had already had a conversation — and their babies’ mamas had been included.

“I hurt people that I care about badly,” Ryan said during the Live. “I disrespected myself and my family.”

Ryan attributed his actions in handling the situation to being in a dark place at the time and battling depression.

“Just to be clear, I’m not the victim in this,” he continued. “Everybody that surrounds me was. This particular moment is definitely not about me. It’s about me apologizing publicly because so many people will feel that I didn’t say anything or some people will feel that I didn’t care.”

Ryan added that he had already privately apologized to Anthony.

“I’ve apologized to Anthony. We talked,” he said. “We talked a lot after this happened. Ya’ll just got it a little bit later.”

The released preview also teases that Miss Kitty and Charmaine Bey almost come to blows.

The sneak peek preview coincides with Charmaine announcing that she and her hubby, Neek Bey, are expecting their second child together.

The reality star took to Instagram on Friday, September 24 to share the happy baby news. Charmaine posted several family photos with the couple’s daughter, Nola, whom the couple welcomed in March 2020. The cute clan rocked jackets announcing the news, with Nola’s reading “BIG SIS.”

“Soon to be family of FOUR! #TheBeys are 5 months pregnant and counting!” the post read. “Gender reveal is going down tomorrow and I’m so excited to find out if this baby is a #Girl or #Boy !! Drop a 💗 or a 💙.”

Fans flooded the comment section to share their gender guesses.

The trio shared their gender reveal moment over the weekend, with a pretty pink cake.

“Wow!! I can’t believe this 😂 I kinda knew it because the cravings I have!! And to think today is #NationalDaughtersDay !! So excited to embark on this new journey with you @neekbey !! I love you dearly and thank you for this special gift X’s 2! @neekbey @nolagbey #BabyBeys,” Charmaine wrote on Instagram.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago premieres on Monday, October 4, on VH1.

