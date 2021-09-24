Celebrity News Wendy Williams Caught Vaping And Being Pushed In A Wheelchair Following Hospitalization! By

Wendy Williams is reportedly on the mend after she was seen exiting her New York City high rise in a wheelchair. The “Wendy Williams Show” host was recently spotted inhaling from a vape pen while being wheeled out of her Manhattan apartment building, amid reported health issues. A source told ET that the chat show personality was recovering at home only days after she was rushed to the hospital and that she was busy prepping for the season premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“Wendy is home and improving every day,” an insider told the outlet.

Wendy’s team revealed earlier this month that the TV host had tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19. The show’s premiere was bumped from September 20 to October 4. The show will air in repeats until the October start date.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by the SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th,” a statement posted on the show’s official Instagram account read. ”In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

After Wendy’s Covid diagnosis was revealed, TMZ reported that she had voluntarily submitted to hospitalization in order to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

A rep from the NYPD told The Sun—”There was a call for a 57-year-old female who needed psychiatric services at the address on Wednesday morning. They were transported to the hospital.”

The show released a previous statement stating that the veteran host was coping “with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.”

Wendy has had to withdraw from promotional events in recent weeks due to the reported “health issues.” A source told Page Six that Wendy would likely not return on schedule after news of her health problems broke.

“People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” the insider said.

Daily Mail photographers captured Wendy exiting her NYC apartment, earlier this week.

Wendy’s brother, Thomas Williams, Jr., also gave an update on his sister’s condition, via his YouTube podcast.

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright. You know, I can’t give all the blow by blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show,” he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

“It’s not an easy fight,” he admitted. “It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”

