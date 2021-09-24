Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi Says Erika Jayne DID KNOW About His Legal Issues! By

Tom Girardi seemingly implicated his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, in his unfolding legal scandal. Tom was confronted by the paparazzi after having lunch with a friend, and was asked the question ALL followers of the drama want to know—“Did Erika know anything?”

The disgraced lawyer took a moment before tossing the reality star under the bus.

“I think she does,” he commented.

Erika, 50, has maintained that she had no idea that the once famed lawyer was embezzling millions from former clients, including family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash. Tom’s shocking admission could fuel speculation that Erika was fully aware that Tom was funding her pricey music career with the pilfered funds. Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November, after a two-decade marriage.

Current cast member, Sutton Stracke, has been the most outspoken critic of Erika’s defense among the ladies, but other “Housewives” have also weighed in on the legal drama. Real Housewives of New York alum, Bethenny Frankel, labeled Tom’s financial problems the “worst kept secret” in LA and claimed that he owed her late ex, Dennis Shields, $500k. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Camille Grammer, recently dished that she first learned of the brewing legal scandal at Andy Cohen’s 2019 baby shower.

Erika was cornered by the paps after arriving home from Las Vegas but stayed silent during the question session while walking through a parking lot.

Tom currently lives at an assisted living facility and is under the conservatorship of his brother, Robert Girardi. He was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in February, after undergoing a mental evaluation. His condition will likely raise doubts about the legal legitimacy of his stunning remark about his ex.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese. Ronald Richards, the lawyer investigating the reality star, accused Erika of hiding asset transfers and claims that she owes the firm $25 million.

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” court documents stated. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

Richards regularly puts the Bravo star on blast on Twitter, giving fans an inside peek at the legal back and forth.

“What the public doesn’t realize, [Erika Jayne] has a massive PR machine with fake bots and paid persons working our feed. Also, she has a slush account with- apparently, unlimited funds to file meritless motions, delay the case, and cost the victims a lot of money in delay/fees,” Richards tweeted, earlier this month.

Richards also slammed Erika for thwarting justice by filing “meritless motions” with funds from a slush account, ignoring the needs of the real victims—former clients of the fallen lawyer who are owed millions in settlement funds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

