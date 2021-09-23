Southern Charm ‘Southern Charm’ Begins Filming With Multiple New Cast Members Including Kathryn Dennis’ New BF, Chleb Ravenell! By

Southern Charm has kicked off filming season, and several new cast members are in the mix for Season 8, including Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell.

The Charleston crew began filming on Tuesday, according to Bravo Instagram fan account, Best of Bravo.

Season 7 was cut short due to the Covid pandemic, but insiders told Radar Online that the show would be back and better than ever with a “more fun” cast of characters. Cast newbies were reportedly “approved” by certain OG cast members.

Kathryn, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, John Pringle, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Leva Bonaparte are back for Season 8, and the IG fan account reported that Leva’s friend, Venita Aspen, would be promoted to full-time after making occasional appearances last season. Shep’s cousin, Marcie Hobbs, has signed on, along with Olivia Flowers, who is reportedly “friends with everyone already.” Chleb will appear alongside Kathryn, amid the reality star’s custody battle with her ex and former cast member, Thomas Ravenel.

As reported last month—Kathryn lost custody of the two children she shares with Thomas Ravenel, amid accusations of drug abuse and neglect. Kensie and Saint Ravenel moved in with their father in August, in a home far from the troubled reality star.

A South Carolina judge ruled earlier this year that Kathryn was only allowed supervised visitation every other weekend after the Bravo star temporarily lost custody of the two children. A source told The Sun that Thomas planned to relocate to Aiken, South Carolina over the summer, and was seeking full custody of the kids. The temporary order was filed by the court on February 25. The court granted Kathryn’s request that the ongoing custody case be sealed on December 18. The order shut down chatter about the court’s decision to temporarily strip custody from the reality star.

Thomas requested that the agreement change from joint to primary custody, citing alleged drug abuse and neglect. Thomas told the court that a mutual friend described disturbing details about a North Carolina trip he took with Kathryn and the children, among others.

“He informed me that he witnessed a lot of cocaine use during this trip and that Kathryn had left cocaine within grasp of the children, which he thought was dangerous,” Thomas said in court docs.

Kathryn responded—“I do not use cocaine so naturally I have not left any out for our children to access.”

Court docs stated that a professional hired to conduct surveillance on the Southern Charm star witnessed Kathryn leaving the home and the children unsupervised “on multiple occasions.”

The cast parted on a dramatic note last season after Madison LeCroy was accused of having a fling with former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez, reportedly contributing to his split from Jennifer Lopez. She was also romantically linked to retired NFL player, Jay Cutler, the estranged hubby of Kristin Cavallari.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips