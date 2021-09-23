Celebrity News Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay An Extra $1.55M In Attorneys Fees For Estranged Wife, Nicole Young, Totaling To 4 Million! By

Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife’s attorney fees amid the duo’s post-divorce prenup battle, a figure that now tops a whopping $4 million.

A judge issued a temporary order that states that the rapper must pay his estranged ex, Nicole Young, spousal support and an additional $1.55 million in attorneys fees, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The musician has paid over $2 million to lawyers and handed over two payments of $500k this past year. The judge implied that the reason behind the exorbitant payout lies in Nicole’s top-notch legal team hire.

“The attorney’s training and experience in family law. Ms. Samantha F. Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer, certified family law specialists, have significant years of experience in family law and have extensive practical experience in complex family law matters. Considering the level of the case’s complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable,” the order stated.

The judge added—“considering what is just and reasonable and using the Court’s own experience and knowledge that the payee’s reasonable fees are $3,000,000.00 and costs are $550,000.00.”

Dre was ordered to pay all of Nicole’s legal fees based on the gap between the assets and incomes of the two parties. Nicole has assets valued at “approximately 39 million dollars” and Dr. Dre has approximately “243 million dollars.”

The legal fees only covered costs through July, and now both parties are being asked to meet to discuss the potential expense of taking their case to trial. If the duo decides to go to trial, the astronomical cost could make the record books. The judge reiterated that Dre shelled out $3,812,978 in spousal support over the past year. The costs have been offset by payments used to support the ex-couple’s homes and other miscellaneous living expenses.

As reported in July—A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the rapper to pay his ex $293,306 per month, in a temporary ruling that will stand until a final decision is made.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” Dre will pay a total of $3,519,672 per year until Nicole remarries or “enters into a new domestic partnership,” the legal docs read.

The judge also ordered that Dre continue paying the premiums on Nicole’s health insurance.

The rapper and his ex began a battle over their prenup after their divorce was finalized. Nicole asked the court to declare the agreement invalid and claimed that Dre agreed to not enforce the document. Dre disputed Nicole’s story and insisted that the prenup was ironclad. Court documents state that Nicole claimed that Dre had $262 million in cash and Apple stock and that the couple spent $2.3 million in monthly living expenses.

The music mogul has reportedly raked in nearly $1 billion through his music career and Beats headphones.

