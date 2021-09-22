Real Housewives of Atlanta Shereé Whitfield Gets Facelift Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Comeback! By

Shereé Whitfield is getting camera ready ahead of her reported Real Housewives of Atlanta comeback. Sheree was spotted having some work done to her face only days after reports surfaced that she was returning to the reality series for Season 14.

Shereé posted unedited footage of the non-invasive procedure on social media, noting that there is nothing wrong with “getting a little tweak here and there.”

“Ok yall, I have gotten soooo many messages regarding my experience at #Epione,” Shereé wrote alongside the revealing clip.

The Bravo alum confirmed that she was pleased with the results and encouraged her fans and followers to “check out the raw and unfiltered video that they provided me to see how fast and professional they are!”

“Guy, getting a little tweak here and there is ok if thats how you feel but also remember u have to take care of ur skin first and foremost,” Shereé added.

Shereé revealed that she was preparing to launch a skincare line ahead of her reported RHOA comeback.

“Watch out for my new skin care line… SHE is coming soon,” she teased.

Shereé was an original cast member until departing the franchise after Season 4. She returned as a friend in Season 8 and as a full-time cast member the following year. She exited the show in 2010.

The Bravo veteran’s relationship with boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, will likely be a significant part of her upcoming storyline.

Tyrone, 55, was convicted of wire fraud after being accused of stealing over $15 million from investors. In 2013 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Earlier this year, Gilliams was granted an early release due to COVID. He was transferred to a halfway house in Philadelphia to complete the remainder of his sentence.

The former baseball player ran multiple Ponzi schemes to fund his lavish lifestyle. He purchased expensive cars and jewelry and threw extravagant parties. He even hired celebrities to host the bashes with money stolen from his investors.

Reporter, Anthony Dominic, recently reported that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey had been cut, amid a RHOA cast shakeup.

“I’m told Porsha is NOT returning,” Dominic recently dished about the upcoming season.

The reporter’s inside sources also claim that RHOA OGs, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, will return for Season 14. Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton are also expected to come back.

Multiple reports claim that Porsha will not return to RHOA after landing a spinoff series, which will reportedly highlight her family and her controversial engagement to her former co-star’s ex, Simon Guobadia. The RHOA veteran’s upcoming memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose,” will hit the market in November.

