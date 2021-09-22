Real Housewives of Potomac RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Blasts Mia Thornton’s ‘Handsome A**’ After Mia Drags Candiace’s Husband Chris On Twitter! By

Mia Thornton is embroiled in a feud with Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband, Chris Bassett after she dropped questions about Chris’ role as Candiace’s manager during a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac. The newbie agreed with a fan who expressed a desire to see Candiace axed from the cast and suggested that she had a racy history with Chris, via Twitter, inviting prompt responses from the couple.

Mia took to Twitter over the weekend and took indirect aim at her co-star, responding to a fan who accused Robyn Dixon and Candiace of being “outspoken and nasty.”

“@RobynDixonRHOP is NOT NASTY,” Mia tweeted. “She’s R.E.A.L now [Candiace] on the other hand. I’m good. [Is Chris getting paid?]. NAH, Ms. Dorthy confirm.”

Mia punctuated her shade with an “unemployment” hashtag, referencing the chef.

Candiace quickly fired back, warning her co-star to walk it back when if comes to tweeting about her hubby.

“Now, I have specifically made it a point to ignore your handsome *ss all season. You claim I’m ‘irrelevant’ but can’t seem to keep my name out of your mouth,” she wrote. “Don’t pull that victim/bully b*llsh*t when I light your *ss up again. DO keep my husbands name out of your mouth though.”

Mia didn’t back down, snarking—“You’d be mad if you found out your husband was tossing my salad in the kitchen,” adding the hashtag “sous chef.”

Chris stepped into the drama, informing Mia that he preferred women with darker skin.

“I mean since I’m so integral this morning and on everyone’s mind and tweets…not really my type, I prefer that au natruale dark chocolate type a woman,” he tweeted.

“Oh, [Chris], sorry babe. I was referring to a situation of a guy I met at [Myron Mixon’s Pit Master] BBQ back in the day. Not you boo, I don’t think,” Mia fired back.

Mia cosigned a fan who believes that Candiace should be cut from the cast because of her controversial behavior.

“Between her petulant child personality, body-shaming, anti-homosexual and anti-trans comments, she needs to be fired by [Bravo],” the viewer wrote, tagging Bravo exec, Andy Cohen.

“AGREED. I won’t be seen in the same room as her for sure. It’s not cute and offensive to the masses. Wrong Game. [LGBTQ] community I STAN,” Mia replied.

Mia reposted the exchange, writing—“Not my show, not my game. I pay Chess,” adding #checkmate.

Mia kicked off her rookie season by clashing with Wendy Osefo during the first cast event. She later mixed it up with Gizelle Bryant, and has now seemingly moved on to Candiace.

Both Gizelle and Robyn Dixon cheered Mia after dissing their departed castmate, Monique Samuels, as irrelevant, in a July interview with E! News.

“This girl is like an open book. She shared so much about herself in probably my first couple times of meeting her. I know more about her than I ever knew about Monique in years,” Robyn told the outlet, about Mia.

“Mia, she was brought into the group by Karen [Huger]. We had a bit of a rocky start,” Gizelle dished. “I think she had somebody in her ear telling her things, but by the time the season was mid-way through, I was able to really spend some quality time with Mia. I absolutely love her. I think she’s a great addition to the cast, and I think that she’s kind of like a breath of fresh air for the fans. I think they’ll love her.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

