Porsha Williams Reveals She Was Homeless While Filming 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'!

Porsha Williams is telling all in her upcoming memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opens up about her struggle to film the series amid her split from Kordell Stewart in the book, which hits the marketplace in November.

The book will share details behind Porsha’s upbringing, difficult childhood experiences, her parents’ divorce, and her years on the Bravo show. The RHOA veteran revealed that she was homeless for a period of time while starring in the reality series.

Viewers met Porsha in 2014, during Season 5. Fans watched the proud trophy wife of the former NFL star defend traditional values amid a new and sometimes risqué environment. Porsha was a traditional housewife and appeared to enjoy taking care of the marital home and her 9-year-old stepson, but began to hint that she wanted more freedom after spending time with her independent co-stars. Kordell was not on board, which put a strain on their marriage. Cast chatter ensued after Porsha shared that Kordell “let” her go on a Vegas girls’ trip. She also refused to visit a strip club, noting that she felt it to be disrespectful to her hubby. The ladies wondered if Kordell was trying to control his wife, but Porsha stood loyally by her husband.

TMZ broke the news that the couple was breaking up just before the final installment of the RHOA reunion series aired. Porsha claimed that she was blindsided by the divorce petition because she was still living with Kordell. She shared that she actually had to confirm the filing through her lawyer during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Porsha is sharing more about what was unfolding behind the scenes in her memoir and is offering an early peek to her fans and followers. The book’s introduction and first chapter are available online now.

“I went from being homeless while starring on ‘The Real Housewives’ to owning two successful businesses,” Porsha writes.

Viewers will recall that Porsha briefly lived with her mother during Season 6, after being booted from the home she shared with her husband. Porsha received temporary spousal support but ultimately moved forward on her own after Kordell fought against paying alimony.

“After starring season after season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, I felt there was still so much I never got a chance to say in those confessionals or never got to express at the reunions between throwing shade and receipts,” the reality star writes in the shared passage.

“So I’ve opened up my life here, page by page, to share my truth, my strength, and my pursuit of the real Porsha.”

Multiple reports claim that Porsha will not return to RHOA after landing a spinoff series, which will reportedly highlight her family and her controversial engagement to her former co-star’s ex, Simon Guobadia.

