Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne BLASTED For Calling Paparazzi To Snap Her While Bargain Shopping At TJ Maxx!

Erika Jayne was spotted hitting the racks at TJ Maxx last week and was later accused of alerting the paparazzi to her new low-budget shopping habits. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was seen shopping at the discount chain in Pasadena, California with her assistant. Page Six scored the snaps of the reality star’s unglamorous appearance at the retail outlet, where she checked out last season’s fashions before hitting up PetCo, where she purchased a doggie ladder. The “XXpen$ive” singer’s shopping trip was reportedly interrupted by frequent phone calls.

Viewers know that Erika is embroiled in legal drama amid accusations that she and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, lived in luxury using funds owed to the disgraced lawyer’s former clients, including families of plane crash victims.

Fans have slammed Erika for flaunting her wealth ahead of her scramble to portray a more modest lifestyle. They recently blasted the reality star for posting a topless pic on Instagram, amid her ongoing legal woes.

Tom was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December, after being hit by accusations of embezzlement from multiple clients and business partners. In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese.

Ronald Richards, the attorney hired by the trustee to investigate Erika’s finances and involvement in Tom’s business practices, took to social media to weigh in on Erika’s discount jaunt, calling the spectacle a “staged press outing.” He also pointed out that her rental home is only a couple of miles from another TJ Maxx location.

“Offer for attorneys fee free of repatriation & return of payments shall expire in 24 hours. Instead of creating staged press outings at TJ Maxx, just return some of the $. No one drives to Pasadena when the closest TJ Maxx is 2.5 mi from the luxury rental. Locals would know!” the lawyer wrote.

Richards has accused the reality star of hiding asset transfers and claims that she owes the law firm $25 million. Richards said that “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [Erika] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate.”

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the documents state. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

Richards has been dishing details behind the unfolding case on social media and in media statements, behavior that Erika has unsuccessfully tried to shut down in court.

As reported earlier this month—Richards dished stunning details about Erika’s career and offered the reality star a deal to settle the ongoing $25 million federal lawsuit.

“Here is the stunning factoid of the day: We cannot locate a singer, ‘mactress’ or actress who has lost more money from 2008 to 2018 then [Erika Jayne]. To be exact, she reported from 2008 to 2014 & 2017 to 2018 losses of ($24,145,754.00). This is why CA says she has no real biz,” Richards wrote on Twitter, on September 7.

“Here is our offer: For each $100k she voluntarily returns of the $25M of her personal expenses that were paid by GK, we will add 10%, if returned within ten days,” the legal eagle tweeted.

