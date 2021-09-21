Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey Reunites With Frenemy NeNe Leakes At Georgia Nightclub Amid ‘RHOA’ Boot! By

Cynthia Bailey was spotted with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, only days after news broke that the RHOA star had landed on Bravo’s chopping block. The reality TV beauty offered support to her former bestie during an event held at NeNe’s Georgia nightclub, The Linnethia Lounge, weeks after the death of the RHOA alum’s husband, Gregg Leakes.

NeNe posted a series of photos on Instagram, revealing Cynthia rocking a tight black dress and a matching leather jacket. The RHOA star topped off her look with a gray hat as she posed with other attendees, including former co-star, Marlo Hampton, and Lamar Odom.

“SWIPE: Fun times @thelinnethialounge It was crazy packed Packed Packed last nite @marlohampton @cynthiabailey @lamarodom I will post more pics in my story,” before she went to thank her friends who came out to show “love” and support,” NeNe captioned the post.

“Thanks to all of you that are coming out showing love $ dropping off gifts! I love you and i love the gifts! Please work wit me as i be having highs & lows! Trying to adjust to my new normal so i may not always be present in the moment,” she added.

Cynthia was a main cast member on RHOA for more than a decade. The show captured her wedding to Peter Thomas as well as the ex-couple’s divorce. The series chronicled her romance with Fox Sports broadcaster, Mike Hill, last season.

Reporter, Anthony Dominic, recently reported that Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey had been cut, amid a cast shakeup.

“I’m told Porsha is NOT returning,” Dominic recently dished about the upcoming season.

The reporter’s inside sources also claim that RHOA OGs, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, will return for Season 14. Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton are also expected to come back.

NeNe dished about why she chose to not attend Cynthia’s wedding, during a test run of her potential new chat show, The Read Session, in October 2020.

NeNe posted one of the sessions in her Instagram Stories to introduce her followers to the idea of her new series. In one video, one of the panelists asked NeNe was it true that she demanded $125,000 to attend Cynthia‘s wedding.

“Did I ask for the money??” NeNe began. “First of all, all I know about Cynthia wedding is the pictures and things that I’ve seen on the blogs like all of you guys have.”

“I was invited to the wedding, I think Cynthia even publicly came out and said she invited me to the wedding. I chose not to go to the wedding,” she added.

NeNe pointed out that she was happy for Cynthia and that she wished the happy couple well.

“Listen, I’m very happy for her. I was with her when she took her first date out here in Atlanta with Mike Hill. I was there, I was the third wheel. I wish them nothing but happiness,” she said.

NeNe then shared her reason for not showing up to the wedding of her former bestie and “bridemaid,” explaining—

“I’m in a different place in my life where I just didn’t think going to her wedding was going to benefit me in any kind of way.”

