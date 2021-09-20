Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey NOT Returning To ‘RHOA,’ Sheree Whitfield Coming Back! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to return without two Bravo veterans, but will reportedly add one familiar face. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey have been cut, but former cast member, Sheree Whitfield, is ready to make a comeback, according to reporter, Anthony Dominic.

“I’m told Porsha is NOT returning,” Dominic recently dished about the upcoming season.

The reporter’s inside sources also claim that RHOA OGs, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, will return for Season 14. Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton are also expected to come back.

Rumors began circulating in July that Sheree Whitfield was in talks with the network and holding out for a full-time peach.

Sheree, 51, is one of the original cast members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. She left the show in 2012 after appearing for the first four seasons. She returned to the reality series for season 8 as a friend, then reclaimed her peach as a full-time housewife for seasons 9 and 10.

The Bravo veteran’s relationship with boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, will likely be a significant part of her upcoming storyline.

Tyrone, 55, was convicted of wire fraud after being accused of stealing over $15 million from investors. In 2013 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Earlier this year, Gilliams was granted an early release due to COVID. He was transferred to a halfway house in Philadelphia to complete the remainder of his sentence.

The former baseball player ran multiple Ponzi schemes to fund his lavish lifestyle. He purchased expensive cars and jewelry and threw extravagant parties. He even hired celebrities to host the bashes with money stolen from his investors.

As reported—Porsha Williams recently landed a spinoff series, which will highlight her family and her bombshell engagement to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her former cast-mate, Falynn Pina. Falynn revealed that the couple was ending their marriage in April, and Porsha announced her engagement to Simon only a few weeks later.

Porsha hinted that she was ready to end her time on the Bravo series, last month. “You can literally feel when it’s time to move into your life’s next chapter,” the RHOA veteran wrote on her Instagram Stories, in August.

A few days later, Porsha announced that she was leaving Dish Nation, after eight seasons on the entertainment news show.

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best-produced shows on television,” Porsha wrote on Instagram on August 11. “But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”

Cynthia’s wedding to Peter Thomas played out in front of Bravo cameras, as did her divorce, which was filed in 2016, after six years of marriage. Cynthia joined the series in 2010. She later sued her ex for $170k, and tied the knot with Mike Hill, in October 2020.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips