Bravo Officially Cancels 'RHONY' Season 13 Reunion Due To Scheduling Issues!

Bravo has axed the Real Housewives of New York reunion series.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a network rep told Page Six.

“It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season,” the spokesperson said.

The rep revealed that the cast “reluctantly understood” when informed that the reunion was a no-go.

“It would just be so long since the finale,” the insider continued. “[It] makes no sense to have a reunion 2 months later so they understand that part, but they are disappointed.”

“Housewives” reunion specials are typically highly anticipated episodes—because the women are forced to address all of the drama that played out during the season, face to face.

Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, and Luann de Lesseps were reportedly prepped to film the Season 13 series on August 5, before the network delayed the taping. The ladies were “told that the taping is on hold until at least September amid a decline in ratings.”

RHONY fans know that Season 13 has divided fans and that a specific July episode only pulled in 764k live viewers. A source dished to the Daily Mail at the time that the ladies would not begin filming Season 14 until early 2022 when production typically kicks off in late summer.

In August, cast rookie, Eboni K. Williams, revealed that a reunion filming date had been scheduled.

“I was told a time. I was told that we’re having a reunion,” Eboni told Variety, at the time. “I was told what to wear to said reunion.”

Eboni, the first black RHONY cast member, came under frequent fire by fans for seemingly using the show as a personal platform to preach her views on social justice issues.

Bravo’s decision to ax the reunion series comes after earlier reports alleged that producers were scrambling to save a sinking franchise. Sources even spilled that a permanent hiatus was being considered amid the ratings crash.

“There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice. First, August 5th is canceled and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus,” insiders told Radar Online, in August. “This is what Bravo does. They never officially cancel shows.”

“The decision about the show’s future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC,” sources claimed.

“The fear is that the show is just too controversial now,” the tipster added. “Which is why there is talk about shutting it down until things cool off. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise.”

