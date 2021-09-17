Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi’s $1.25M La Quinta Home To Be Auctioned Off To Benefit Burn Victim Owed $11M In Settlement Funds! By

Tom Girardi’s secret LaQuinta property will hit the auction block next month to help pay off the fallen lawyer’s alleged victims. Tom’s estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, admitted that she never once visited the home, during a recent episode of the Bravo show. The reality star also revealed that she had no idea where the property was located.

Erika’s cast-mate, Kyle Richards, alleged during the episode that the property was sold in 2018, but Reality Blurb clarified that the home only hit the market this past June.

The property is listed for $1.2 million, and two potential sales have fallen through. Potential buyers can bid on the property on October 5, and any objection must be made before September 22, according to a report by The U.S. Sun.

Ronald Richards, the lawyer for the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case, told the outlet that a minimum of $730k will go to the estate and the Ruigomez family will receive $584k. Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, repped Ruigomez in a personal injury lawsuit filed against Pacific Gas and Electric Company. A San Bruno gas pipeline explosion injured several people in September 2010, and Joe Ruigomez was badly burned and scarred in the blast. PG&E agreed to settle the lawsuit with an $11 million payout, but Ruigomez claims that Girardi never delivered the payment in full.

Richards tweeted earlier this week—“Breaking: Girardi‘s La Quinta condo is finally up for sale. The sale will result in a minimum of $730,000 to the estate with $584k going to the Ruigomez creditors. $335k is going to Girardi‘s trustee’s attorney’s bill. The sales price is $1,250,000.”

Girardi’s three-bed/four-bath property features a large kitchen and a beautiful backyard with mountain views and a deluxe pool. The master bath has a deep soaking tub and a massive walk-in shower. The property also boasts a guest casita house, which features its own living space. The home is being marketed in “as is” condition.

The listing states that “the sale is subject to bankruptcy court approval” as the property is being offered amid Tom’s ongoing legal issues.

Erika filed for divorce from her soon-to-be-ex in November. Tom was forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December, after being hit by accusations of embezzlement from multiple clients and business partners.

In July, documents were filed which claimed that Erika and two of her companies, EJ Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc, raked in jewelry and other assets purchased by funds from Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese. Richards accused the reality star of hiding asset transfers and claims that she owes the firm $25 million.

Richards noted in recently revealed documents that “it would be a miscarriage of justice if [Erika] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the Estate.”

“Erika signed all of her tax returns, numerous credit card slips, and was well aware of the money she spent on the Debtor’s credit cards and the Debtor’s payment of her personal expenses,” the documents state. “Her feigned willful blindness and ostrich approach to these expenditures will do absolutely nothing to limit her liability.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

