‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Delayed As Wendy Battles ‘Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19’!

Wendy Williams has delayed the return of “The Wendy Williams Show” after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The chat show’s Instagram account revealed that Wendy is battling a “breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the announcement stated.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, October 4th,” the statement read.

The show will air in repeats until the October start date.

Wendy has had to withdraw from promotional events in recent weeks due to “ongoing health issues” that have required “further evaluations.” A source told Page Six that the host would likely not return on schedule after news of Wendy’s health problems broke.

“People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” the insider said.

Wendy shared her hesitancy about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine during an exchange with Dr. Oz, in March.

“No. I don’t trust it,” the talk show host said. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot either, though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, ‘Wendy, get the flu shot.’ I’ve never had the flu. I’m not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold. I never have headaches. I don’t take aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I’m not getting it — no! I don’t trust it. There, I said it.”

Wendy announced that every person in her live studio audience must be fully vaccinated by June 1. A source confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday that Wendy did receive the Covid jab, despite her initial hesitancy.

The TV host made headlines last month, after going Instagram official with her new man. Wendy introduced her fans to her new boyfriend via an Instagram photo, posted in late August.

“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Wendy wrote. “Even my boyfriend.”

The colorful TV personality shared a photo snapped with her new love, who appeared to be a middle-aged white man, inside a car. Wendy’s new beau was wearing a gray t-shirt in the pic.

Wendy was last romantically linked to Maryland contractor, Mike Esterman. The couple split reportedly due to conflicting schedules and stress caused by a long-distance relationship. The duo appeared to agree to an amicable breakup, but things went south after they made the split official. Esterman spoke to Page Six post-breakup, and Wendy took her ex to task during a May episode of her show.

“I didn’t say anything [publicly about it] because I’m that grown,” Wendy said on her show in May, after Esterman spilled about the split. “We would’ve had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I’m that grown. But since childish ones — Mike — well, he’s giving quotes!”

Esterman told the outlet that Wendy’s reaction came as no surprise.

“Of course she has to have the last word, and because she is the kind of person that she is; she’s the only thing that will make herself look best,” he told the outlet.

