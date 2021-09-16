Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tom Girardi’s Bankruptcy Auction, Which Included Tom & Erika Jayne’s Most Prized Possessions, Only Brings In $231K! By

The auction held to raise funds to compensate the alleged victims of Thomas Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, brought in under $300k.

All About The Tea obtained court documents that reveal that the trustee overseeing Thomas Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case told the court that the sell-off brought in $299,974.93.

The auction company will collect $41k from the profits and additional fees will be applied, leaving $231k to be applied to the bankruptcy.

As reported last month—The trustee presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case hired 360 Asset Advisors to help sell off prized memorabilia and other items owned by Tom’s former law firm, Girardi Keese.

Fans of the Bravo series know that the once-famed lawyer is accused of owing tens of millions to former clients and business partners. They allege that Tom used the cash to support a lavish lifestyle and to fund his wife’s career. Many creditors believe that Erika was involved in the alleged embezzlement, and have accused the ex-couple of filing for divorce in order to hide assets. The trustee is looking to recover $25 million from the reality star but Erika has refused, calling all of the items “gifts” from her soon-to-be ex.

The selection included a Versace crystal bowl, tagged with a starting bid of $150, a collection of crystals, and a nude Marilyn Monroe calendar. Lots of office equipment was up for grabs along with model airplanes, a Chinese sword, a framed copy of a $263 million wire transfer, and a movie poster signed by Erin Brockovich. Fans know that Tom represented Brockovich in a lawsuit against PG&E, which was later the subject of a successful film. High-end lingerie, including a lace bralette and see-through panties paired with a receipt to prove that Tom purchased the garments from Agent Provocateur, were also available for purchase.

The box of Agent Provocateur red lingerie sold for $350. Tom’s wine collection sold for an average of $100 a bottle.

Tom’s shuttered law firm is currently more than $100 million in debt.

People obtained documents that reveal that the liabilities carried by Girardi Keese came in at over $101 million. The staggering figure is about $97 million more than the firm’s total assets. The trustee filed to amend the assets/liabilities list, stating that “the debtor’s accounting offices were not well maintained” and that “much of what the trustee found upon her appointment was very dated.”

The trustee found that the assets in personal property total over $4.1 million. The $25 million transferred to Erika’s entertainment company was included, along with several bank accounts. The law firm’s debts are also listed in the trustee’s findings.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

