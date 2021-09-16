Real Housewives of Potomac Robyn Dixon Suspected Of Secretly Marrying Juan Dixon After Leaked Home Deed Reveals Robyn Listed As ‘Married Woman’! By

It appears that Robyn and Juan Dixon have secretly remarried. The Real Housewives of Potomac couple tied the knot for the first time in 2005, split in 2012, and became re-engaged almost two years ago.

In a home deed recorded in July and uncovered by Reality Blurb, Robyn Dixon is listed as a “married woman.” Court docs also confirm that the couple officially divorced in 2012.

As reported last month—Robyn Dixon and her family moved into their new home and shared the moment with fans. The reality star took to Instagram to announce the happy news on August 22.

“I am so grateful for our blessings,” Robyn wrote alongside a photo snapped in front of their new house, with Juan Dixon and the couple’s two sons, Corey and Carter. “Thank you God for the strength to weather life’s challenges and the opportunities to grow from them.”

Robyn and Juan discussed the idea of making a move during Season 5. Robyn shared that they had decided to build their dream house, during Part 3 of the Season 5 reunion.

Robyn and Juan updated fans during the Season 6 premiere episode, sharing a peek at their new home during its construction phase.

Robyn revealed the family’s relocation plan in a previous interview, commenting—“we’ll probably be in a new place by, like, season six, whenever that happens. During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time trying to figure out our next move and we solidified it… If everything goes well, we’ll be in the new place soon.”

The RHOP midseason trailer hinted that there was trouble in paradise for the couple, but their issues obviously did not derail their plans.

Robyn shared that she hoped to remarry Juan in a “small destination wedding” during Season 5. She later confirmed that their plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

“We wanted a destination wedding, and we wanted to begin the planning when Juan’s basketball season was over in March, and we all know what happened in March,” Robyn recalled. “The pandemic hit, and now I’m still kind of trying to figure out what to do next. So we’re just enjoying our engagement.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

