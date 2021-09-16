Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Alexis Skyy SLAMS Deadbeat Baby Daddy, Brandon Medford: ‘I Pray For A GOOD MAN To Be A Father Figure To My Daughter’! By

Love & Hip Hop star, Alexis Skyy, put her daughter’s father on blast on Tuesday, sharing that she hopes to find “a good man” to be a father figure to her child.

Skyy wrote in the since-deleted post—“I pray God puts the right ‘MAN’ in my life & for a GOOD MAN to be a father figure to my daughter I been so calm and quiet but enough is enough you can’t force a man to love a child better yet his child. There is a lot I blame myself for and I can own up to that but my daughter is pure and innocent she doesn’t deserve looking out the window asking daddy come get me. Daddy call me back & daddy is on IG flexing to the world like he is just this man of GOD living the right way when your not missed her birthday [sic].. never calls when we tell her she’s in hospital seen other kids what are you embarrassed of her she didn’t ask to go through the pain she went through. GOD will remove it all from you. Your kids come first.”

Skyy continued in a later Instagram Story, writing—“It kills me to leave my baby to go work but sometimes as a mother we gotta make sacrifices to make sure our babies are good forever & I won’t ever give up on my baby girl idc if I have to continue to be her father and mother but this s**t isn’t easy I promise some days I just want to breakdown and cry but I can’t.”

The reality star shared that she hoped to expand her career so she could spend more time with her daughter.

“I pray God will open new doors for me and my career so I’m able to just give my child the time she needs.”

Skyy added that she wanted more permanency in her relationships and life situations.

“I’m tired of temporary situations.. that goes for friendship, business and relationship stay tf away from me everyone!!!!” she wrote.

She ended her Instagram Story segments with a prayer.

“God protect me, my mind, my energy, my loved ones, my family, my friends, my businesses, God I know you didn’t bring me this far to leave me. God you’ve been so good. Let your glory feel this place. Let the presence of my breakthrough be felt. Surround me lord. Change my bad habits, open my mind to New. Enlarge my territory! Send your spirits lord. I trust you with everything in me!”

Skyy shares 3-year-old daughter, Alaiya, with Brandon Medford. He has yet to address Skyy’s social media comments. Skyy accused Medford of being ashamed of their child, who has special needs due to being born premature with hydrocephalus, six months ago.

As reported—Skyy’s co-star, Akbar V, apologized to Alaiya in June, after making shameful comments about the child during a heated Twitter war with Skyy. Akbar V went on an unhinged rant, calling the child “retarded” and “brain dead.”

Akbar V offered a public apology two weeks later, on Instagram.

“I want to apologize for my action a couple of weeks ago nomatter what i shouldn’t have stepped out of character i said things i shouldn’t have said so as a business woman as a woman period I’m apologizing for anyone that i offended I’m better than that and I’m going to get the help i need and deserve,” she said.

