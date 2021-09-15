Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss’ Restaurant Blaze BLASTED For Charging Patrons $4 For TWO Ice Cubes Amid Failed Inspection! By

Kandi Burruss has been busted for charging $4 for two ice cubes at her restaurant, Blaze Steak & Seafood. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was put on blast by attorney, Ryan Williams, who produced a photo of his receipt after visiting the establishment on Sunday. The Georgia lawyer revealed that he was charged $30 for two Hennessys, $4 for two “rocks,” $15 for a cheeseburger and fries, and $8 for a Red Bull. His bill totaled $72.58 after an 18% gratuity was added to the order.

Williams posted the photo on social media, demanding that the reality star “FIX THIS GHETTO ASS S–T,” adding that this was his “second attempt to patronize” her establishment.

“The first time I was over charged for cheese and margarita ice,” he explained. “I am very upset that I had to pay $4 for ice for my mixed henn and coke drink and another $8 for a Red Bull.”

“I pride myself on eating at black owned restaurants,” Williams continued. “In fact I budget $300 a month toward this and often over spend. But ya’ll have lost your rabbit ass minds with this over charging.”

The post caught the attention of Kandi’s team, who reportedly contacted Williams, to smooth things over. The attorney later cheered the Bravo star on social media.

“I just had a very great conversation with Kandi’s team and all the issues of pricing and transparency were addressed,” Williams wrote on Instagram Monday. “I was told there will no longer be an upcharge for those lines items and those line items have in fact been fully removed from the POS system.”

“My intention was never to cancel or boycott the restaurant but instead make sure that the issue was corrected,” he explained. “As I stated, I went to the restaurant the first time and this occurred. I noticed the overcharge, I made it known, and was told it was an oversight/mistake. I returned for a second time and the oversight/mistake occurred again.”

“I know how much power I have and how much power people collectively have and I am happy that Blaze has decided to make things right,” he added. “Thanks for taking the constructive criticism and correcting the issue. As an entrepreneur that owned one of the first black owned gas stations in Gwinnett and the owner of a law firm, I want nothing less than to see other African Americans thrive in business.”

Williams added the hashtag—“#AtlantaInfluencesEverything,” adding that “we have to lead the way.”

As reported in June—Blaze earned a shaky “C” health score after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s eatery was shut down due to a failed health inspection.

Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker’s business failed an inspection on May 19 and an official returned on May 28, according to records obtained by Radar Online. The southwest Atlanta restaurant opened in November 2020 and promotes a fine dining steakhouse experience. Blaze closed its doors on May 20 to address the issues cited in the health report after receiving a failing score of 55.

Violations included an employee handling raw food without washing their hands, food storage issues, and prep coolers being identified above 41 degrees.

