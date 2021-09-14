Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke Admits She Almost Quit ‘RHOBH’ After Erika Jayne Threatened Her: ‘I Was Leaving’! By

Sutton Stracke has revealed that she almost quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after being threatened by her co-star, Erika Jayne, at a recently aired dinner party held at Kathy Hilton’s home.

Sutton dropped the bomb during an appearance on the RHOBH After Show, where she dished how she really felt about the heated confrontation with her co-star.

Fans know that Erika confronted Sutton during the gathering, telling her “I’m coming for you,” hinting that she was prepared to hit Sutton with a lawsuit for asking questions about the unfolding case.

“I was leaving. I’m not going to have someone threaten me like that…threaten my family like that. No, not worth it,” Sutton shared before adding that it was her co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, who ultimately talked her out of a hasty exit.

“This is serious stuff…which is why I brought it up in December,” Sutton said.

“Look where we are today….and I was right,” Sutton added, referencing the “seriousness” of the case.

Sutton explained that she was trying to make sure that the cast was “handling this in the best way possible.”

“I don’t think that I was in the wrong to start this conversation with the women,” she added.

Sutton also revealed that she didn’t want to leave the show by being “bullied out.”

Erika’s estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, has been accused of embezzling millions from former clients and business partners. The trustee overseeing his ongoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy case claims that Tom transferred $20 million into Erika’s company to cover her exorbitant expenses. Erika was recently hit by a $25 million lawsuit, amid allegations that she was fully aware that Tom’s law firm was funding her extravagant lifestyle for at least twelve years. Sutton has pointed out that Erika’s aired stories perfectly align with Tom’s defense team’s narrative.

Erika has been taking aim at her co-stars in recent days, as the legal drama continues to play out on the show.

Erika Jayne shared a real-time hint about her cast relationships after Sutton was put in the hot seat during the explosive dinner party episode.

Erika told a viewer—”Don’t worry, we’ll get to that,” on Twitter after a fan reminded her that both Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were chattering about the case behind her back.

Many took Erika’s comment to mean that she was ready to come out swinging ahead of the recently filmed reunion taping.

Sources recently told the Daily Mail that Erika believes that Lisa Rinna is her “only true friend,” after watching the season unfold in real-time. The “Pretty Mess” personality now believes that Kyle is “two-faced” and sees Dorit as a hypocrite.

“Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show,” a close friend of Erika‘s told the outlet.

Rinna has taken heat from fans for standing loyally beside Erika after repeatedly calling out Denise Richards, last season.

“The other women say one thing to her face and something completely different behind her back. Lisa actually has her back,” the tipster said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

